A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Hal Davis of Minneapolis:

1 Brennen Leigh. The Fargo-born, Moorhead-raised singer is becoming a Texas Western swing legend for her old-soul country songs, inspired by Cindy Walker. She came to the Dakota in Minneapolis with Asleep at the Wheel this month. She also performs with Kelly Willis. Their harmonies on "Fool's Paradise" are soul-satisfying. youtube.com

2 Kyle Tennis' Riverside Swing Band. They keep busy playing weddings and other private events and occasionally show up to keep dancers "In the Mood" at the Eagles Aerie No. 34 in south Minneapolis, like their annual Christmas Swing Dance in November. Meanwhile, enjoy Tennis' rockabilly-ish guitar and vocals with his "Rusty Cadillac." youtube.com

3 Sierra Ferrell. A busker from Charleston, W.Va., she spent more than a decade on the road honing her retro-country chops, recently landed in Nashville and debuted on the Grand Ole Opry. Her edgy voice captures perfectly the loopy melodies the Louvin Brothers specialized in. She nails Kitty Wells' classic "It Wasn't God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels." youtube.com

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. It was, to use Corden's favorite adjective, a brilliant concept. He's a natural song-and-dance ham and fawning fan who pulled this off with palpable enthusiasm and spirited fun with A-list guests including Paul McCartney, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and Blackpink. The final episode with his bestie Adele (their families vacation together) was fitting — a little cheesy, genuinely emotional and truly joyful.

2 Cornbread Harris, Palmer's Bar. Celebrating his 96th birthday (he sang "Happy birthday to me"), the venerable Minneapolis piano man and his stellar horn-happy band had a rollicking good time with their bluesy/jazzy repertoire. Harris' son, Los Angeles-based producer/songwriter Jimmy Jam, surprised him by showing up unannounced. Jam didn't perform but he had a piece of birthday lemon meringue pie with Dad.

3 Adeem the Artist, Margie's. With his songs and patter at this family restaurant in Andover, the nonbinary country singer used humor and empathy to philosophize about religion, transphobia and life. Although Adeem was LOL funny, they proved to be a standout songwriter, impressing with "For Judas" (set in northeast Minneapolis), "I Wish You Would've Been a Cowboy" (a rollicking sendup of Toby Keith), "Going to Hell" (which evoked John Prine) and "Middle of a Heart" (a sad tale of military PTSD).

