Jackson Carver, who was one of a half-dozen players to spend the weekend on an official visit to the University of Miami orally committed to the school on Tuesday after wrapping up an official visit.

Carver, who is from Woodbury, was a lacrosse standout who transferred from St. Thomas Academy to Culver Academies in Indiana to better prepare to play in college. But asking if he could join the football team led to a change in plans when the school's football coach recognized his potential and contacted Division I coaches.

He announced his pledge on Twitter. "Just getting started," he wrote, alongside the hashtag #committed.

Carver is a four-star tight end in Rivals.com's rankings and the No. 466 overall prospect in the 247Sports.com rankings for the Class of 2023. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound receiver was also scheduled to take an official visit to Iowa later this month, but this was before he made his commitment. He also previously made the trip to Fort Lauderdale for the Hurricanes' spring game in April.

Carver is a newcomer to football and just landed a scholarship offer from Miami in April, a few weeks before his unofficial visit. He was primarily a hockey and lacrosse player until a few months ago, when he left Woodbury and transferred to Culver.

He actually made the move for lacrosse — he at one point orally committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish — but gave football a shot since the season no longer overlapped with hockey, and found immediate success, catching 27 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns.

Carver reclassified to the 2023 class and will be attending the Loomis Chaffee School in Connecticut for a post-graduate year. He ended up with more than 30 football offers, all coming in the last eight months.

Miami is hoping Carver's natural athletic gifts will let him keep blossoming as a prospect. He also played defensive end at Culver last year, and participated in track and field, dropping lacrosse to focus more on his football development.

Recently, Carver visited with Star Tribune reporter Chip Scoggins to talk about his switch from lacrosse to football.

Indiana offered Carver as a preferred walk-on while he was on a visit after his junior year, and then other Power Five conference schools, including Minnesota, started offering scholarships.

You can read the story by Scoggins here and listen to him talk about Carver on the Daily Delivery podcast here.