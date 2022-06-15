Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes note of the new agreement between Major League Soccer and Apple TV, which reportedly will pay the league a minimum of $250 million starting next year to stream all games to all markets. If we like to think of streaming and fragmenting as the future of sports on TV, that future is arriving quickly. This deal is an acceleration of that pace.

5:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins the show to talk about his interesting column on Jackson Carver, a former prep lacrosse standout who played one year of football and suddenly was inundated with college offers. Plus Rand and Scoggins get into the high level of play from former Wolves wing Andrew Wiggins in this year's NBA Finals.

27:00: The first-place Twins have been shut out more than any team in the majors this season, a total that grew with a 5-0 loss on Tuesday. ... And the Lynx fell to 3-12. Should our attention turn to the 2023 WNBA Draft and Paige Bueckers?

