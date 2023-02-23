Break out the tartar sauce. It's officially Lent, which means that Friday night fish fries are a dinnertime staple. While we love a good church fish fry, there are just too many to mention. So we turned to these metro-area restaurants to get our deep-fried fill.

328 Grill

The kitchen inside the American Legion Post 98 in St. Paul Park is holding Friday night fish fries through Lent. Thick hunks of cod are deep-fried (or baked) and served buffet-style in an all-you-can-eat feast ($17) from 4 to 7 p.m. Orders are also available to go with three fillets and sides, which include au gratin potatoes, vegetables, coleslaw mac and cheese and pudding. Proceeds benefit the American Legion.

328 Broadway Av., St. Paul Park, 651-459-8016, 328grill.com

The Anchor Fish & Chips

Reservations are required to sit inside this cozy Northeast restaurant, but the beloved beer-battered wild Alaskan cod and hand-cut chips ($16.48) are also available as takeout from the rear window.

302 13th Av. NE., Mpls., theanchorfishandchips.com

Bull's Horn Food and Drink

Fish fry baskets are back every Friday through Lent — three pieces of beer-battered walleye with a side of fries and fresh tartar sauce ($13.50).

4563 34th Av. S., Mpls., 612-208-1378, bullshornfoodanddrink.com

Burger Dive

During Lent it's more of a Fish Fry Dive than Burger Dive with a traditional cod fish fry with slice potatoes, rye toast and coleslaw ($18). And it's served every day, not just Fridays.

731 Randolph Av., St. Paul, 651-294-3240, burgerdivemn.com

Charlie's Restaurant & Irish Pub

Friday Lenten specials at this restaurant inside Stillwater's historic Water Street Inn include fish and chips — battered cod served on a bed of fries ($21) — or battered walleye serve on a hoagie with a side of kettle chips ($20).

103 Main St., Stillwater, 612-230-0647, waterstreetinn.us

The Clover

Go for the all-you-can-eat beer-battered fried fish served with housemade giardiniera, herb aioli, tartar sauce and fries ($18) starting at 4 p.m. every Friday. Plus, there's a weekly meat raffle starting at 5 p.m.

14845 Robert Trail S., Rosemount, 651-448-2220, theclovermn.com

Farmers Kitchen + Bar

This farm-to-table restaurant has both brunch and dinner fish options on Fridays and Saturdays through Lent. Enjoy a walleye tot Benedict ($17), smoked white fish chowder ($6/$8), smoked white fish pot pie ($17) and pan-seared Red Lake Nation walleye ($25). Reservations are available.

750 S. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-200-9434, farmerskitchenandbar.com

Freight House

Back to Stillwater, among the Friday Lenten specials here is the fish and chips — hand-battered cod, housemade tartar, slaw, fries and Texas toast for $20. (Pan-fried walleye and seared salmon dinners are available, too.)

305 S. Water St., Stillwater, 651-439-5718, thefreighthouse.com

Gabe's Bar and Kitchen

There are several options, depending on your timing and hunger level. For dinner, from 3-10 p.m., it's all-you-can eat cod (fried using batter made with Lift Bridge's Farm Girl) with fries and slaw ($15.95). Lunch? Get two pieces with fries and slaw ($13.50) from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. On the run? A three-piece meal ($15.95) is available for curbside pickup from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

991 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul, 651-646-3066, gabesmn.com

Gluek's Bar & Restaurant

The Bavarian beer-hall-like dining room — a downtown Minneapolis treasure — has been hosting its Lenten fish fry for more than 20 years. Every Friday from noon to 11 p.m., the all-you-can-eat format ($15.95) includes hand-dipped beer-battered (Gluek's lager, of course) and fried cod, fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and a caper-and-dill tartar sauce.

16 N. 6th St., Mpls., 612-338-6621, glueks.com

Kendall's Tavern & Chophouse

It's fish fry Friday overlooking the Bunker Hills Golf Course at Kendall's with 12-ounce fillets of hand-battered haddock served with French fries and coleslaw for $20.95.

12800 Bunker Prairie Rd. NW., Coon Rapids, 763-755-1234, kendallstc.com

The Lexington

Get your beer-battered cod fish-fry fix on Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m. ($30) served with fries, Lex coleslaw and artichoke tartar sauce and malt vinegar. There's also beer-battered Great Lake perch available with the same accoutrements ($38) or tempura-battered smelt fries ($18). Available every Friday during Lent.

1096 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-289-4990, thelexmn.com

Little Oven

The beer-battered cod dinner can be ordered all day Fridays as a three-piece ($13.99), four-piece ($15.99) or all-you-can eat ($18.99). All come with a choice of soup or salad, potato, vegetable and a homemade popover.

1786 Minnehaha Av. E., St. Paul, 651-735-4944, thelittleoven.com

Lucky's 13 Pub

The fish fry comes in sandwich form here. Get two pieces of hand-breaded, fried Icelandic cod topped with American cheese, tartar sauce and shredded lettuce served in a bun with French fries ($14.99).

Several Twin Cities locations, including Bloomington, Burnsville, Mendota, Plymouth and Roseville; luckys13pub.com

Mac's Fish Chips Strips

A quick-service source for fried fish, fried potatoes and slaw since 1991. It's all about choice (cod, walleye, halibut, shrimp, clams) in baskets and tacos, at affordable prices (two-piece dinners start at $12.95). Don't leave without some freshly made saltwater taffy.

1330 W. Larpenteur Av., St. Paul; 610 W. 54th St., Mpls.; macsfishchipsstrips.com

Manitou Bar & Kitchen

A sister restaurant to Gabe's in St. Paul, Manitou is running the same special: For dinner, from 3-10 p.m., it's all-you-can eat cod (fried using batter made with Lift Bridge's Farm Girl) with fries and slaw ($15.95); two pieces with fries and slaw ($13.50) from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; a three-piece takeout meal ($15.95) from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

2171 4th St., White Bear Lake, 651-426-2300, manitougrill.com

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

The Friday special, available all day long, features three pieces of Alaskan cod, hand-dipped in Grain Belt Premium beer batter and fried. It's served with housemade coleslaw and tartar sauce as well as Parmesan-parsley French fries ($18).

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan, 651-340-7809, masonjar.kitchen

Me & Julio

Get fishy on Fridays at this Tex-Mex spot with three pieces of beer-battered cod, fries and coleslaw ($17.99).

350 33rd St. W., Hastings, 651-438-2520, meandjuliomn.com

Merlins Rest

Fans of traditional British fish and chips, rejoice. Here pubhouse-battered pollock is served on a bed of chips, salted, malted and wrapped in newspaper and served with a side of pub sauce. Those who don't want to try new things can get it "Yankee style," without the malt vinegar and paper. Available as a single order or family size (from $9.50 for the small, $14.50 for large or $35 family size) in both dine-in and takeout.

3601 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-216-2419, merlinsrest.com

Momento

This downtown St. Paul restaurant has fried fish in both dinner and sandwich form. Beer-battered cod, Brussels sprout slaw and tartar sauce are $19 for the meal or put it on a bun for $16. Both include fries, too.

360 St. Peter St., St. Paul, 651-223-7000, momento-stp.com

Monte Carlo

Go old school at this historic restaurant — open since 1906 — with classic fish and chips. Beer-battered Atlantic cod and fries ($24.95) are served all day long, and not just on Fridays, either.

219 3rd Av. N., Mpls., 612-333-5900, montecarlomn.com

The Nook

Casper's & Runyon's Nook keeps the Friday fish fry special simple. One walleye fillet is the star of the dinner along with sides for just $12.95.

492 Hamline Av. S., 651-698-4347, crnook.com

Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub

The fish-and-chips here use Alaskan pollock loin fried with its own Pravy Pilsener beer batter and served with hand-cut fries ($16).

2716 E. 38th St., Mpls., 612-208-1450, northboundbrewpub.com

Obb's Sports Bar & Grill

All-you-can-eat Friday fish fry kicks off at 4 p.m. ($17.95) inside this neighborhood bar and restaurant that's been operating since Prohibition. Bring cash to avoid the 3% credit card surcharge.

1347 Burns Av., St. Paul, 651-776-7010, obbsbar.com

Red Cow

While known for its burgers, Red Cow knows its way around a fish fry. Beer-battered whitefish is served with fries and coleslaw ($15). Available at all Red Cow locations through Lent.

3624 W. 50th St., Mpls., 612-767-4411; 393 Selby Av., St. Paul, 651-789-0545; 208 1st Av. N., Mpls., 612-238-0050; 2626 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-767-3547; redcowmn.com

Skinner's Pub

Every Friday this beloved neighborhood bar is serving a fish-and-chips basket with fried cod and French fries ($9.95) or a fried or baked walleye dinner that comes with sides and a soup or salad ($14.95). Both are available all day long throughout Lent.

919 Randolph Av., St. Paul, 651-291-0146, skinnersmn.com

Shamrocks

Stop by this family-friendly restaurant and bar on West 7th for the Friday night fish fry special. Baskets come with fries and coleslaw for $12.95.

995 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-228-9925, crshamrocks.com

Smack Shack

Double the fun at two locations. There's fish and chips — beer-battered cod, Cajun fries and slaw — at both locations ($21.95) and specials include blackened mahi mahi at the North Loop location ($32) and swordfish schnitzel ($28.95) in Bloomington.

603 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-259-7288; 3801 Minnesota Dr., Bloomington, 952-333-7722; smack-shack.com

St. Paul Grill

Step into the stately elegance of this classic restaurant inside the St. Paul Hotel for fish and chips. Beer-battered walleye is served with tartar sauce, coleslaw and hand-cut fries ($26.95).

350 N. Market St., St. Paul, 651-224-7455, stpaulgrill.com

Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse

Head to South St. Paul for this all-you-can-eat fish fry on Fridays that includes French fries and coleslaw for $22.95.

456 Concord Exchange S., South St. Paul, 651-538-1441, stockyardstc.com

Tattersall River Falls

It's a proper Wisconsin fish fry out at the River Falls location of Tattersall. Here you'll find fried cod, French fries and Cajun seasoned rémoulade for $19. The brandy Old Fashioneds aren't typically part of the Lenten experience, but they do have those, too.

1777 Paulson Road, River Falls, Wis., 534-248-8300, tattersalldistilling.com

Tiffany Sports Lounge

On Lenten Fridays, this over 50-year-old Highland Village hangout turns to St. Paul-brewed Summit beer to build a batter for Alaskan pollock, adding coleslaw and fresh-cut fries ($17). There's a kid's plate, too, served 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. ($7.95).

2051 Ford Pkwy., St. Paul, 651-690-4747, tiffanysportslounge.com

Tooties on Lowry

It's the 35th year this beloved neighborhood restaurant and bar is serving up two very large pieces of beer-battered pollock alongside French fries, coleslaw and their homemade tartar sauce ($13.95). Available every Friday during Lent, except St. Patrick's Day. (That's corned beef and cabbage time.)

2706 Lowry Av. N., Mpls., 612-529-0200, tootiesonlowry.com

Urban Growler

Every Friday, all year long, the taproom at Minnesota's first women-owned microbrewery pays tribute to the beloved Wisconsin institution that is the fish fry. The fish is panko-crusted walleye served with a choice of sides plus a creamy coleslaw, tartar sauce and pumpernickel rye bread ($20). Served starting at 11:30 a.m., or until supplies last.

2325 Endicott St., St. Paul, 651-340-5793, urbangrowlerbrewing.com

Yankee Tavern

Get hand-breaded Icelandic cod, fried crispy and served with coleslaw and scoop fries for $9.99 or a fish sandwich with cod, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tartar sauce and a choice of side for $14.99.

1755 Yankee Doodle Rd., Eagan, 651-756-8748, theyankeetavern.com