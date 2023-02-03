DULUTH — Researcher Rolf Peterson and a pilot had been tracking a lone wolf from a small plane over Lake Superior last week when they witnessed something for the first time: the wolf, trotting along meager ice off Isle Royale National Park, plunged into Chippewa Harbor.

"All of a sudden this big hole opened up," and the gray wolf went in, Peterson said. He scrambled to retrieve his camera and missed the shot — but imprints in the snow show where the wolf planted its face and front paws to eventually claw its way out. It was in the water about 10 seconds and emerged soaked, likely weighing up to 200 pounds in its water-logged state.

Peterson, a Michigan Technological University research professor, was wrapping up the first week of an annual 7-week study, which includes counting the Michigan park's wolf population, estimating the size of the moose population and determining the rate at which wolves are killing moose. The university has been conducting these studies on Isle Royale, about 20 miles from Grand Portage, Minn., since 1959.

Before the wolf fell through ice it had been tracking another lone wolf, Peterson said, the animal howling at one point, and appearing "anxious for connections."

After it escaped the lake, the plane continued to track the wolf as it walked until it hit solid ice, then began to run rapidly up and down the shore. Then it traveled onshore to roll in snow, returning to the harbor to lope in circles for several minutes, clearly trying to warm its freezing body on the subzero day.

Finally, it laid down in full sun, out of the wind, and began to pick ice chunks out of its coat.

In all his years studying the animals on Isle Royale, Peterson had never witnessed a wolf fall into the lake. Researchers know it happens, and that some don't survive, he said, noting the incident illustrates how critical a wolf's claws are; a human would have needed an ice pick to escape.

"I've always felt wolves sometimes aren't very careful on thin ice, and this sort of was a demonstration of that," he said, noting he had seen the wolf punch through the ice for a drink of water shortly before it fell in. "It knew quite well how thin the ice was."

The 2022 Michigan Tech study showed 28 wolves living in the park, double the number from the winter of 2020, the last survey conducted. Then, about 1,350 moose were estimated to be roaming Isle Royale.