An Iron Range man admitted to being extremely drunk when he crossed into oncoming traffic and killed a driver in a head-on collision this past summer.

Michael K. Miller, 40, of Virginia, pleaded guilty in St. Louis County District Court last week to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash on Aug. 12 on Hwy. 21 west of Embarrass. The crash killed Joni Dahl, 39, who lived near Eveleth, Minn.

The plea deal with prosecutors calls for Miller to receive a four-year sentence. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Miller can expect to serve the first 2 2⁄ 3 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

A preliminary breath test given to Miller at the scene measured his blood alcohol content at 0.247%, more than three times the legal limit for driving in Minnesota, the criminal complaint read. An updated complaint said that the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported that a test of Miller's blood came back with a reading of 0.195%.

Dahl was on her way home from work as a bartender and server at the Lodge at Giants Ridge in nearby Biwabik, when the crash occurred, said resort manager Desiree Bergquist.

Dahl had a master's degree in supply chain management and worked by day as a materials manager, Bergquist said, and "was extremely involved in her community, a Chamber of Commerce member, a racing fan and racetrack volunteer, a hockey goalie, a cherished girlfriend, and friend to so many."

According to the complaint, Miller told the deputy he just left the Hideaway Bar, where he drank mixed vodka drinks. An Embarrass Fire Department employee told the deputy he saw Miller about several hours earlier at The Shack bar about 8 miles from the crash scene.