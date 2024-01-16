While Twin Cities music fans patiently await the lineup announcement for St. Paul's new major festival in July, they might be eyeing Iowa's ascendant rock bash Hinterland as the roster to top.

Vampire Weekend, Noah Kahan and Hozier were announced Tuesday as headliners of the Aug. 2-4 outdoor music bash, which takes place at the scenic Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in St. Charles, a half hour south of Des Moines (about four hours from the Twin Cities).

Those name-brand strummers — two arena headliners (Kahan and Hozier), plus a cult-loved favorite that hasn't toured in five years (VW) — top off a coolly eclectic Hinterland undercard of Americana and indie-rock acts that includes Lizzy McAlpine, Orville Peck, Mt. Joy, Charlie Crockett, the Last Dinner Party, Blondshell, Chappell Roan, Madison Cunningham and the Twin Cities' own Hippo Campus.

Three-day passes to the festival go on sale via HinterlandIowa.com on Thursday and start at $250. Different camping and VIP options are available for extra costs.

Gearing up for its eighth year, Hinterland has been often held up as the kind of multi-day, multi-stage, multi-genre music festival that the Twin Cities concert market has sorely lacked, especially since Rock the Garden was canceled and the Basilica Block Party was put on hold.

The Live Nation-affiliated company behind the Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits festivals, C3 Presents, is promising to fill that hole with its recently announced Minnesota Yacht Club music fest, confirmed July 19-20 for St. Paul's Harriet Island.

A lineup announcement for MYC is expected by the end of January. Also, look for news soon on the return of the Basilica Block Party with a new location. Both festivals, however, may have been given a higher bar to reach with this Hinterland announcement.