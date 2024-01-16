Even though her longtime producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis no longer work here, Janet Jackson is still making the Twin Cities a regular stop on her itinerary.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will perform at Xcel Energy Center for the second year in a row on June 18, part of an extended schedule for her Together Again Tour that previously hit the St. Paul arena last May. She'll have a different veteran rapper for her opening act this time: Nelly of "Hot in Herre" fame is stepping in for Ludacris on the 2024 trek.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, where presale options will begin Wednesday. Tour promoter Live Nation did not name prices and often adjusts based on demand. Seats for last year's show at the X ranged from $36 to $1,700 in the week leading up to the show.

Jackson, 57, relied heavily on prerecorded vocals during last year's tour date but still offered a high-energy stage and dance production as she breezed through more than 40 songs going back to "Control," "Nasty" and "The Pleasure Principle," all from her Jam-and-Lewis-produced 1986 breakthrough album "Control."