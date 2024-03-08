DULUTH - State investigators will begin digging this week through the debris of what was the Lutsen Lodge as they continue the search for answers about the fire that destroyed the historic building on the North Shore of Lake Superior.

Crews will be coming and going from the scene starting Monday, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Investigators are looking for the origin and cause of the Feb. 6 fire that resulted in the total loss of the North Shore destination.

"We are dedicated to preserving the integrity of the investigation, and we ask people to give us the space we need to complete this work," State Fire Marshal Daniel Krier said in the release.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office secured the scene after the fire and will limit public access to the area, which is considered a safety risk because of unstable fire debris.

A staff member at the lodge saw smoke in the lobby and called Cook County emergency dispatchers just after midnight on Feb. 6. The flames quickly engulfed the entire lodge, which did not have any guests staying in its 40 rooms. Vacancies manager Edward Vanegas said that was because it was a Monday night in a snowless winter.

Vanegas described it as a "natural disaster."

By midday that morning, just two chimneys were left standing over piles of burned rubble. The air was filled with a smoky haze and small pockets still crackled with flames.

Lutsen Lodge was in operation for nearly 140 years and billed itself as the state's oldest resort. Current owners Bryce Campbell and his mother and business partner Sheila Campbell bought it in 2018. The Campbells also bought Superior Shores Resort in Two Harbors in 2020 for about $15 million.

Soon after the fire, the state fire marshal released a statement noting that the lodge had a working sprinkler system when it was inspected in July. Seven violations were found at the time, three that were repaired.



