Taylor tourism

There would be no shame in plotting your 2024 international trip around Taylor Swift's ongoing Eras World Tour, as we did with Buenos Aires in November. But it might be pricey. Here are the absolute lowest ticket prices we found on StubHub for select cities on the tour, along with current sample airfares for a one-week trip from Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Tokyo, Feb. 7-10, 2024: (Can you imagine?) $520; flight from $1,230 nonstop on Delta.

Sydney, Australia, Feb. 23-26: $160; flight from $1,464 on United.

Paris, May 9-12: $515; flight from $899 on Aer Lingus.

Stockholm, May 17-19: $334; flight from $974 on Delta/KLM.

Lisbon, Portugal, May 24-25: $596; flight from $1,193 on Aer Lingus.

Cardiff, Wales, June 18: $606; flight from $946 on Aer Lingus.

London, June 21-23 & Aug. 15-20: $664; flight from $988 on Aer Lingus.

Amsterdam, July 4-6: $564; flight from $965 on Aer Lingus.

Munich, Germany, July 27-28: $386; flight from $1,090 on Condor/Lufthansa.

Simon Peter Groebner

Arctic to Antarctica cruise

Viking announced its return to Antarctica for a third season of voyages on its sister ships Octantis and Polaris. Both vessels will spend the austral summer in Antarctica, before returning to the Great Lakes for voyages throughout the spring, summer and early fall. Viking also announced its new 87-day expedition from the Arctic to Antarctica, sailing from Nuuk, Greenland, to Ushuaia, Argentina. Departing in September 2025, this epic journey will allow guests to explore the natural beauty and historic waterways of the Canadian High Arctic before traveling down the coasts of North and South America, calling on ports in the Caribbean and Peru and exploring the Chilean glaciers before continuing to Antarctica.

TravelPulse

Venice fee

Venice authorities have rolled out a pilot program to charge day-trippers 5 euros ($5.45) apiece to enter the fragile lagoon city on peak weekends next year. The aim is to reduce crowds, encourage longer visits and improve the quality of life for residents. The rollout of the tourist "contribution" came after Venice narrowly escaped being placed on the UNESCO danger list earlier this year because of the threat that overtourism was having on its delicate ecosystem. Member states cited the proposed new entry fee in deciding to spare Venice from the list. Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro says the contribution is a first-of-its-kind experiment in regulating tourist flows in one of the world's most-visited places.

Associated Press