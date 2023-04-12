The Twin Cities saw a big drop in inflation last month as price increases in the region continued to ease more quickly compared to the nation as a whole.

The consumer price index, a closely watched measure of inflation, rose 3.4% in March for the Minneapolis-St. Paul region, the lowest year-over-year increase in two years and down from 5.1% in January, according to data the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released Wednesday.

Lower energy prices, including a 15% decrease in gas prices throughout the past year, partly drove the moderation.

Tyler Schipper, associate professor of economics at the University of St. Thomas, said the Twin Cities data came in lower than he expected.

"I was pleasantly surprised by this," he said. "I can also see the pushback from that person at [the] grocery store that say, 'My cup of English Breakfast tea is still more expensive than it was.'"

He noted lower inflation doesn't mean prices return to what they were a year ago, but that overall prices are no longer increasing as fast as they once were.

"Hopefully, people will be optimistic from this report, even if they're not necessarily adjusting to higher prices yet at the grocery store," he added.

Since jumping to a record high of 8.7% in May 2022, inflation in the Twin Cities has steadily declined. The regional data comes out every other month, while the U.S. figures are monthly.

U.S. inflation has also cooled since last summer. It eased to 5% in March, down from 6% in February.

Of the dozen or so metropolitan areas with recently released inflation data, the Twin Cities had the second-lowest reading. Only urban Hawaii beat that. Chicago came in at 4.4%, Dallas at 5.8%, Tampa at 7.7% and Washington D.C. at 3.7%

Still, inflation both locally and nationally remains above the Federal Reserve's goal of 2%.