INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Vikings' last roadtrip to play the Chargers ended in a win on the shoulders of a dominant (and healthy) defense that forced seven takeaways on the way to a playoff berth in December 2019.

Less than two years later, linebacker Eric Kendricks and defensive end Everson Griffen are the only defensive starters that will again suit up for the Vikings on Sunday in Los Angeles. The Vikings will be without five defensive starters, with the fifth being linebacker Anthony Barr, who was unable to practice this week due to a lingering knee injury.

Safety Harrison Smith (COVID-19), nose tackle Michael Pierce (elbow), cornerback Patrick Peterson (hamstring), and defensive end Danielle Hunter (pec) also will not play. Pierce was placed on injured reserve Saturday, joining Peterson and Hunter.

Linebackers Nick Vigil and Blake Lynch, safety Camryn Bynum, nose tackle Armon Watts, cornerback Cameron Dantzler, and defensive end D.J. Wonnum will maintain bigger roles against a potent Chargers offense.

Defensive end depth is particularly thin. Kenny Willekes tested positive for COVID-19 this week, making him the sixth player isolated since Nov. 4. Defensive ends Patrick Jones and Eddie Yarbrough, who was just re-signed on Friday, are the options off the bench.

The good news is the Vikings had no surprise scratches, indicating any close contacts to Willekes among players have tested negative and are available.

Guard Dakota Dozier was released from the hospital Sunday morning, according to the team, after being admitted Tuesday evening due to breathing trouble while battling COVID-19.

Vikings' inactives: Barr (knee), QB Kellen Mond, and WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Chargers' inactives: CB Michael Davis (hamstring), RB Justin Jackson (quad), S Nasir Adderley (ankle), S Mark Webb (knee), OT Trey Pipkins, FB Gabe Nabers and QB Easton Stick

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (knee) and edge rusher Joey Bosa (ankle) are active after being listed questionable to play.