Has veteran center Sylvia Fowles given her fans a clue about her upcoming season?

The Star Tribune, citing a league source, recently reported Fowles, an unrestricted free agent, would return for a 15th WNBA season. The league is in the negotiation phase of free agency; teams cannot announce signings or re-signings until Feb. 1.

Fowles' return to the Lynx, with whom the All-Star center has played the last seven seasons, is a logical presumption given her much-stated loyalty to the franchise.

On Wednesday, Fowles posted a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a Lynx uniform with the caption "HOME,'' which would appear to imply her intent to return to the Lynx this season.