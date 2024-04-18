DULUTH — A FedEx semi truck crossing the Richard I. Bong Memorial Bridge during Tuesday evening's windy rush hour flipped on its side, taking out a power line and slowing traffic for about two hours.

The truck's driver, Ryan Ledin, said he has minor injuries and that no one else was hurt, but directed further questions to a manager. He was not taken to the hospital, according to authorities on the scene.

The semi was traveling north about 5 p.m. when it rolled on its left side and hit a power pole in the median, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The bridge, which connects Duluth and Superior, Wis., sits 120 feet above the St. Louis River. The truck was empty at the time.

The National Weather Service had forecast gale-force winds — with a high of 43 knots in the Twin Ports around the time the semi flipped.