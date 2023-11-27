The State Patrol has an idea of what type of vehicle hit and killed a small-town doctor two weeks ago as she walked her dogs near her home along a central Minnesota highway. Now the agency is turning to the public for helping find the driver.

The hit-and-run crash occurred about 4:50 p.m. on Nov. 13 on Hwy. 169 about halfway between Vineland and Onamia near the southern shore of Lake Mille Lacs.

Cathy Ann Donovan, 56, and her dogs were walking along the highway near her home when she was struck by a northbound driver, the patrol said. She died at the scene.

One of her dogs did not survive the crash, while the other was not hurt, the Sheriff's Office said.

The patrol has released on social media a fuzzy image of the vehicle it is looking for and describes it as darker in color, either blue or metallic gray, with full-width taillights.

"If you were in the area at the time of the crash, investigators would like to talk to you to see if you have information that may help," read a statement from the patrol. "They also ask you to call if you know anyone who was traveling in that area during that time and now has damage to their vehicle."

The patrol said its contact on the case is Sgt. Jason Brown, who can be reached at 218-316-3026.

Donovan was a doctor for the past 27 years with in Onamia, a hospital spokeswoman said.

She served as vice chief of staff at Mille Lacs Health System and as medical director of its clinics, the health system said.