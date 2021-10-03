Mohamed Hrezi didn't want to run by himself. At the 30-kilometer mark of Sunday's Twin Cities Marathon, he realized he didn't have a choice.

The rest of the runners had fallen behind, leaving the Philadelphia resident alone on the lead. With crowds of spectators cheering him on, Hrezi never looked back, winning in two hours, 15 minutes, 22 seconds. On a cool, overcast day well suited for a 26.2-mile run, Hrezi led a parade of about 4,500 runners across the finish line in St. Paul, welcoming the marathon back after COVID-19 canceled the 2020 edition.

Former Gophers runner Charlie Lawrence, a Foley native, finished second in 2:20:13, nearly five minutes behind Hrezi. Mohammed Bati of St. Paul was third in 2:21:22.

Naomi Fulton of Hartland, Wis., won the women's title in 2:45:55. Molly Eastman and Bailey Ness, both of Colorado, were second and third. Eastman finished in 2:50:36 and Ness in 2:51:10.

The marathon did not offer prize money this year, reducing the elite fields to only about a dozen runners mostly from Minnesota. Neither of the winners is a full-time professional runner; Hrezi is a brand manager for Johnson & Johnson, and Fulton is a high school math teacher and cross country coach.

COVID-19 protocols this year capped the fields at approximately 4,500 people for the marathon and 8,500 for the TC 10 Mile, also held on Sunday morning. But runners said the marathon's return created a joyful atmosphere, and so did the spectators along the course.

"Everyone was so excited to be back,'' said Carrie Tollefson of St. Paul, a 2004 Olympian who finished eighth in the women's field. "There weren't quite as many people out there cheering, but the ones who were there were so loud. It was awesome.''

St. Paul native Danny Docherty won the TC 10 Mile, completing a sweep of three weekend races. Docherty won both the TC 10K and 5K on Saturday, becoming the first person to win more than one race on the Twin Cities Marathon weekend program. He swept the "Loony Challenge'' by adding the 10 Mile title Sunday in a time of 49:19.

Docherty crossed the finish line with a 41-second cushion on Nadir Yusuf of Willmar, who was second in 50 minutes. Rachel Drake, a White Bear Lake native who now lives in Portland, Ore., won the women's race in 56:40, with Kimberly Horner of Minneapolis second in 57:25.

