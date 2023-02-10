Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

TOY HELP

The Minneapolis Toy Library is a toy lending program for families with children up to 5 years old. An annual membership fee provides opportunities to have different and interesting toys for a child. Events are held four times a month in Richfield. Help to check in and check out toys and reshelf those returned. mplstoylibrary.org

THRIFT STORE

Help Christian Life Ministries sort donations, price merchandise and tag clothes in Little Canada. Children under 13 can help with an adult. Flexible scheduling. Proceeds benefit the New Day Pregnancy and Family Resource Center. clmonline.org

BUSINESS MENTOR

Meda's works to help BIPOC entrepreneurs succeed. Business skills to mentor Meda business clients on a pro bono basis is a plus. Must have some relevant business experience and ability to work with diverse groups of people. meda.net

BIKE CHECK

Free Bikes 4 Kidz provides bikes to those most in need. The public donates gently used bikes. Clean, refurbish and give a final quality control check to each donated bike. No prior bike maintenance experience required. fb4k.org

BLOOD DONORS

Blood donors needed at one of Memorial Blood Center's donor centers. Must meet eligibility requirements. Call 651-332-7000. Minimum age is 16. mbc.org

HAIR CARE DRIVE

Touchstone Mental Health assists those affected by mental illness. Consider holding a collection drive at your school, church or other community center to donate hair care products. Products especially needed for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) men and women. touchstonemh.org

FOOD PACKING

Help Second Harvest Heartland in Brooklyn Park. Assist with sorting, labeling, weighing and packing various food items to meet immediate needs. Morning, afternoon and evening shifts, Tuesday through Saturday. Must be able to twist and bend down, stand for the duration of the shift and lift up to 5 pounds. Some positions require the ability to lift 40 pounds. volunteer.2harvest.org

ANIMAL CARE

Ruff Start Rescue seeks foster homes for rescued animals. Love, feed, exercise and provide social interaction with the pets. Take to vet appointments. Attend one adoption event a month. Regular reporting to staff required. ruffstartrescue.org

MENTORS

Success Beyond the Classroom works to ignite curiosity and learning among students through various events and conferences. Examples: Knowledge Bowl, Young Authors Conference and Creativity Festival. Wide range of opportunities available. successbeyond.org

ADOPT A GRANDPARENT

Assist Neighborhood Network for Seniors by visiting with seniors living independently. Reach out, visit, assist with errands, listen, provide support or enjoy a game of cards. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org

DRIVER

Assist Help at Your Door in the south metro. Transport seniors to appointments or errands using your car. Drive as little as two times a month or as often as you'd like. Weekday schedule that you determine. helpatyourdoor.org

SNOW REMOVAL

Help East Side Elders with snow removal for older adults. A great group project. Remove snow from driveways and walkways. eastsideelders.org

