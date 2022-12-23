Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Thank-you caller

Help Second Harvest Heartland make calls to thank donors for supporting their mission. Two to three hours a week. Can make calls from home. Must have computer access to maintain and update lists. Weekdays, 9-4 p.m. volunteer.2harvest.org

Library assistant

Assist Saint Therese of New Hope in organizing the in-house library. Bring carts of books to residents, lead a reading club or start a book club. Flexible scheduling and training provided. sainttherese.org

Supplies drive

The Kids in Need Foundation supports teachers and students in financially disadvantaged schools by operating a free store for supplies. Great group opportunity. kinf.org

Deliver meals

People Serving People is a shelter for families in downtown Minneapolis. Assist with meal delivery in the building. Commitment to volunteer one to four times a month requested. Breakfast, lunch or dinner delivery. Meals are delivered seven days a week. peopleservingpeople.org

Driver

Living Well Disability Services supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to experience wellness in all areas of their lives. Help ensure that people can make it to family gatherings and appointments throughout the metro area. Scheduling is on an on-call/as-available basis. Background and driving record checks required. Accessible vehicle training provided. livingwell.org

Pet visits

Lyngblomsten has many residents who would benefit from the companionship of a loving dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig, etc. Come visit with your pet and help brighten someone's day. Animals must be at least one year old, well behaved and current on vaccinations. Flexible scheduling. lyngblomsten.org

Thrift store

Help the Flying Pig Thrift Store in St. Paul. Assist guests; accept, organize and price donations; create and arrange displays, and perform other duties as assigned. Training provided. flyingpigthrift.com

Computer help

Help Literacy Minnesota support adult learners who are developing and improving their computer skills in a lab setting. Must be at least 18 and able to commit two to three hours a week. No experience or diploma required. Training provided. literacymn.org

Thrift store

Assist at one of three Arc's Value Village stores. Help stock the sales floor and merchandise/organize. Shifts available seven days a week. Shifts are two to three hours. arcsvaluevillage.org

The arts

Royal Guard Performing Arts has programs that combine the marching arts field (marching band and color guard), music education and the performing arts. Variety of roles available such as board and committee members, drivers, event coordinators, cooks, sewing workers and event management. royalguard.org

Find more:

Hands-on Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.