Introduction: Host Michael Rand notes that the Gophers are a three-point favorite on the road against Michigan State this weekend — a sign of respect for the program but an edge that might make longtime fans nervous about a letdown. We'll know more about just how good Minnesota is after Saturday's game.

6:00: Star Tribune Vikings beat writer Ben Goessling joins Rand ahead of Sunday's rather intriguing game against the Lions. Everything looked easy for the Vikings in a Week 1 victory over the Packers, but that changed in a hurry in a Monday loss to the Eagles. Now, on a short week they come back home to face a Lions team in a game that will test both their defensive scheme and their culture under head coach Kevin O'Connell.

28:00: Stop making Cooper Rush a thing.

