The condition of an ice skater injured during a weekend performance of "Disney on Ice" at Target Center has been upgraded from critical condition to serious, officials said Monday afternoon.

The skater, identified as Anastasia Olson, 31, fell and was injured during the 11 a.m. show Saturday while performing a lift during a pair skating part of the routine, according to a statement from Feld Entertainment, the company that produces the show.

Olson, who was portraying "Beauty and the Beast's" Belle, was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis for treatment. She remained there Monday, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Performances at the downtown Minneapolis arena continued as scheduled after the incident. The last performance was Sunday.

No other information has been released.

"Disney On Ice appreciates the well wishes from our fans as our team member recovers," the statement from Feld said.