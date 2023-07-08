Hopkins police are investigating a potential homicide at the Ramsgate Apartments on Van Buren Avenue N.

Patrol officers were called to the complex at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning by someone in a neighboring unit reporting a disturbance. They found someone dead in an apartment.

The person's identity is not being released until family is notified, Captain Craig Kreiling said. A second person in the apartment was arrested and was receiving medical treatment Saturday for injuries.

Kreiling said the two people knew each other but it wasn't clear if they both lived in the unit. "At this point we believe that it's going to be a homicide," Kreiling said. The investigation is ongoing.