It appears Hope springs eternal: The next Hope Breakfast Bar will open in Woodbury on Radio Drive in 2024.

Sarah and Brian Ingram opened their first Hope in 2019 in St. Paul with a menu filled with all-day breakfast dishes like over-the-top carrot cake pancakes or shrimp and grits topped with crispy chicken skin. Soon after opening, the St. Paul teachers union went on strike, followed quickly by the pandemic. In both instances, Hope Breakfast Bar displayed its mission — to do good for the community through Give Hope, the nonprofit tied to the restaurant. Meals were provided at no cost to folks in need.

Both the restaurant and its message caught on. The Ingrams have expanded and opened locations in the Shops at West End in St. Louis Park, Eagan, and a fast-casual outpost inside Gillette Children's Hospital in St. Paul.

"It's the little engine that could," said Brian Ingram. "We've been so, so, so blessed. This year we're sponsoring 40-plus families for the holidays." For Thanksgiving, the organization plans to give away 100 turkeys to families of an inner-city hockey league. "It's so cool what Hope affords us to do."

The Woodbury expansion is just part of the big plans the Ingrams have for their restaurants. The couple's Purpose Restaurants also operates Apostle Supper Club in downtown St. Paul, a 1960s retro vibe bar and restaurant across from Xcel Energy Center, as well as the Gnome Craft Pub in the city's Cathedral Hill neighborhood.

Owners of the veg-forward Advellum opening Hopkins restaurant

There's a new restaurant coming to Hopkins next year. Michael and Viorica Shaughnessy will open Pink Ivy Kitchen and Bar in downtown Hopkins. The new restaurant will focus on global flavors for a modern-American restaurant, following the culinary journey of chef Michael Shaughnessy. According to a news release, the menu will include a variety of seafood, grilled meats and "thoughtfully designed vegetable dishes."

The couple previously operated Advellum Vegetable Eatery inside the Market at Malcolm Yards food hall, but chose not to renew that lease in favor of this expansion opportunity inside the former Cam Ranh Bay location, 712 Mainstreet, Hopkins.

Consulting on beverages will be Michael Lindgren, who also put together the impressive bourbon and cocktail array at Butcher & the Boar. Expect Pink Ivy to open in spring 2024; follow on social media at @pinkivymn for updates.

Guess who's coming to Malcolm Yards?

With Advellum's exit, there's room ready inside Market at Malcolm Yards (501 30th Av. SE., Mpls., malcolmyards.market). It would appear the food hall has found its next two vendors, but they aren't ready to spill the beans just yet. On social media, the hall is calling for guesses as to who will next man one of its small kitchens. Enter your guess on Instagram by Nov. 28 for the chance to win a $100 gift card.

Bronto Bar now open underneath Kim's

While there aren't many dinosaurs to be found inside Bronto Bar, there is a whole selection of new libations at Ann Kim's newest drinkery. The subterranean bar is just down the alley and round the back of Kim's, her new Korean American restaurant (1432 W. 31st St, Mpls., kimsmpls.com).

The menu sorts out the drinks by flavor rather than name or spirit. There are both full-proof and low-proof drinks available. The small food menu borrows a couple of snacks from upstairs, including the Spam sandwich — with housemade spam, a burger and ramen-packet seasoned fries. The no-reservations Bronto Bar is open Thursday through Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m.

Brewery inside Keg & Case is closing

In a blow for the St. Paul food hall, Clutch Brewing Co., one of the few original Keg & Case tenants remaining, has announced it will close after five years in business. A social media announcement said that a number of factors were considered in making the decision, but ultimately it wasn't sustainable to keep the brewery running. "So many good times were had and providing a one-of-a-kind, safe, accepting, warm place to enjoy a delicious, locally-made beer has been an absolute honor for us."

There's still quite a few brews to be had. Clutch will operate through the end of this year (928 W. 7th St., St. Paul, clutchbeer.com).

It's time for a seasonal barbecue nap: Last week for Animales

Most of the other seasonal spots have shut down, but Animales Barbeque Co. has made it all the way to mid-November with its barbecue and burger trailers at Bauhaus Brew Labs. Chef Jon Wipfli and his crew will be out Wednesday through Saturday this week with tacos, sandwiches, patty melts, soup, congee, desserts by Amber and more for a grand hurrah before hibernation begins. Find them at 1315 NE. Tyler St., Mpls. Meantime, we're still waiting on that full-time restaurant from this crew.