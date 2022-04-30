Because of injury, illness and absence, Minnesota United has plugged and played replacements into its starting 11 and game-day lineups all season, from the attacking front four right through goalkeeper.

They head to Los Angeles FC for a Sunday night game with a revised two-man midfield — Honduras national teammates Kervin Arriaga and Joseph Rosales together — now that Hassani Dotson is out for the season injured and captain Wil Trapp is suspended for Sunday because of yellow-card accumulations.

LAFC is in second place and Minnesota sixth in the Western Conference. The Loons are second in the conference to FC Dallas in goals allowed with six and on a two-game winning streak after they beat Colorado and Chicago.

"That's what you have a squad of players for," Loons coach Adrian Heath said. "It's not a throwaway line when I say I think we have more depth and quality than we've ever had. That has been for all to see. As much as any team will miss the likes of Wil and Hassani and Romain [Metanire], the guys who have come in have stepped up and done great."

His MLS discovery rights bought from Austin FC in February, Arriaga moved into the starting central midfield role in the season's second game. Dotson moved then to injured Metanire's right-back position.

Arriaga has stayed there, except for an April 2 loss to Seattle that he missed because he was delayed on his way back from World Cup qualifying duty.

The next game, Rosales made his first MLS start, in a new 4-3-3 midfield at Austin FC alongside his countryman Arriaga.

The two met in Olympic qualifying a year ago, which is where the Loons scouted both. Rosales was obtained midseason last summer, and the two bonded when Arriaga arrived last winter. Arriaga is 24, Rosales 21.

"He's great company to have," Rosales said in Spanish interpreted by a team employee. "He's like my brother. He has been a great help for me because it's not easy to be in a country without anyone special with you. So he, for me, is like family."

Arriaga attributes his smooth adjustment to a new league and new land to his coach, team staff and teammates, including Rosales. He has had a harder time with the unusually cold spring weather.

"I'm still suffering a bit, but I enjoy being at home with the heat on high," Arriaga said in translated Spanish.

Arriaga scored the first MLS goal between the two last week on a corner-kick header from the edge of the 6-yard box. His goal made it 2-0 in a 3-0 victory over Chicago Fire.

Consider Loons veteran defender Michael Boxall impressed with a teammate who makes good use of his 6-3 height in both boxes and is deft on set-piece kicks. Arriaga gives the Loons another option on those beyond star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso.

"He's amazing," Boxall said. "I think he might be one of our best players so far this season. He does it all. He matches things up defensively. He covers so much ground and wins so many balls in the air. He helps us break down defenses, break down lines. Then he pops up for goals. I don't know what this kid doesn't do. He has been incredible for us."

Arriaga and Rosales are comrades on and off the field, and among the many attributes Heath likes about each is what Heath calls a "real anger inside" with which they play.

Arriaga calls it "la garra catracha" in his native language and considers it "the desire to overcome, the desire to do things well on the pitch."

"It's what characterizes a lot of Honduran players," he said. "When it's time to play, it's what gives us that strength. When we lose the ball, we get frustrated."

Come Sunday, it'll likely be time for Rosales and Arriaga to play beside each other.

"I'm delighted with them," Heath said. "Kervin couldn't have had a better start, and Jo's come on regardless of where we've played him. He's contributed really, really well. I've got no qualms playing them together this weekend."