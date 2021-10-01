Plymouth

Built in 1984, this five-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,332 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, partially finished basement, patio, fenced yard and shed. Listed by Amber Broadway, Opendoor Brokerage, 612-400-7508.

St. Paul

Built in 1926, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood has 2,347 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, formal dining room, finished basement, deck, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Tom Becker, Edina Realty, 651-402-1398.

Inver Grove Heights

Built in 1980, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 3,200 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, full finished basement, deck, patio, fire ring and shed. Listed by Cenia Badillo, Coldwell Banker Realty, 651-387-2889.