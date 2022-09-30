Eden Prairie

Built in 1984, this four-bedroom, two-bath house listed for $469,900 has 2,168 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main and lower levels, fireplace, quartz kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances, full finished walkout basement, deck and gazebo. Listed by David Holt, Residential Property Management, 612-379-7890.

Minneapolis

Built in 1931, this three-bedroom, two-bath house listed for $469,500 is in the Field neighborhood. It has 1,807 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, fireplace, formal dining room, granite kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances, full basement and one-car detached garage. Listed by John McGovern, 651-528-7444.

Farmington

Built in 2020, this two-bedroom, two-bath house listed for $469,900 has 1,578 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel kitchen appliances, maintenance-free screen porch and a deck with pond views. Listed by Mark Nelson, Nelson Family Realty, 612-483-4663.