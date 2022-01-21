Orono

Built in 1964, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,728 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, a full partially finished basement and a two-car attached garage on a lot with views of Lake Minnetonka. Listed by Ben Dzurik, Keller Williams Premier Realty Lake Minnetonka, 612-751-8732.

St. Paul

Built in 1884, this five-bedroom, two-bath house in the West Seventh neighborhood has 2,558 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, formal dining room, unfinished basement, fenced yard and a three-car, heated detached garage. Listed by Tyler Carlson, Edina Realty, 651-491-8424.

Hastings

Built in 1870, this three-bedroom, three-bath house has 3,297 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors, skylight, screened porch, patio and a three-car attached, heated garage. Listed by Kevin Sutton, Keller Williams Premier Realty East Suburban, 651-303-1750.