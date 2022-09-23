Spring Lake Park

Built in 1964, this three-bedroom, two-bath rambler has 1,856 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, owners' suite with walk-in closet and private bath, laminate and tile floors, finished lower level, deck and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Amber Broadway, Opendoor Brokerage, 612-400-7508.

St. Paul

Built in 1927, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Greater East Side neighborhood has 1,460 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, crown molding, built-in buffet, finished basement, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Sierra Bethea, Edina Realty, 612-300-1001.

Vadnais Heights

Built in 1980, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,913 square feet and features vaulted ceilings, fireplace, sunroom, newer furnace and central air conditioning, full finished basement and patio. Listed by Edina Realty's Joy Erickson, 612-802-7150, and Kim Gillespie, 651-402-0514.