Minneapolis

Built in 1918, this one-bedroom, one-bath house in the Folwell neighborhood has 732 square feet and features a formal dining room, hardwood floors, full unfinished basement, deck, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Nicole Mueller, Keller Williams Realty Integrity Lakes, 612-619-4970.

St. Paul

Built in 1979, this four-bedroom, two-bath house in the West Side neighborhood has 1,700 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper and lower levels, partially finished basement and deck. Listed by Jeffrey Cameron, Counselor Realty, 612-751-7366.

Lake St. Croix Beach

Built in 1938, this one-bedroom, one-bath house has 640 square feet and features a new roof and windows and an "as-is" interior down to the studs, a compliant septic system all on a private wooded lot within walking distance of the St. Croix River. Listed by Lynn Frantzen, Keller Williams Integrity Realty, 763-742-8553.