The act of falsely reporting an emergency with the intent of sending police to an elected official's home could soon become a felony in Minnesota.

So-called "swatting" incidents are already a gross misdemeanor, but state legislators want to make the act a felony when it's directed at elected officials, judges, prosecuting attorneys, correctional facility employees and police officers.

"[Swatting] puts those first responders at risk. It puts anyone that may be in that home at risk," GOP House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, who's sponsoring the bill, said during a recent committee hearing. "We also know that swatting would divert our first responders … away from what could be a true incident."

Public officials across the country have been targeted by swatting incidents, as have judges overseeing cases against former President Donald Trump. In January, someone tried to draw police and a hostage negotiator to the home of Minnesota Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer by claiming a murder had taken place there.

"Tonight my family and I were the target of a 'swatting' incident involving a 911 prank call that wrongly diverted a police presence to my home," Emmer posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Sadly, this illegal and dangerous scheme is being used nationwide to target elected officials."

Other high-profile legislators, such as Republicans U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, have reported similar incidents.

In December, at least 34 schools and Jewish facilities in Minnesota received fake shooting and bombing threats in what authorities said were coordinated swatting incidents.

The false calls have sometimes turned deadly. A Kansas man was shot and killed by police in 2017 after a prankster summoned authorities to his house.

Under the bill at the Legislature, those found guilty of swatting could face up to one year in prison and a $5,000 fine. The bill was sent to the House floor last week, teeing it up for a vote.

During the recent House committee hearing, state Rep. Dave Pinto, DFL-St. Paul, said the bill was important for democracy.

"I kind of view this as protecting those who protect us," he said.