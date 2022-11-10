Five outdoors-related possibilities in the week ahead:
Noon-2 p.m. Friday
Whitewater State Park
Join the park naturalist to view the waterfowl at Weaver Bottoms, which migrate by the thousands through the Upper Mississippi River Flyway this time of year.
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday
Nerstrand Big Woods State Park
Hit the park northeast of Faribault with the park naturalist for an easy hike of about 1½ miles in search of avian life. Make sure to have a permit to get into the park.
7 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday
Fort Snelling State Park
What does the night hold for wildlife at the metro park? Find some answers on a short hike. Preregister by 3 p.m. Friday with Kao Thao, through voice or email. (612-279-3561, kao.thao@state.mn.us)
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday
Dodge Nature Center
The nature center celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community with a chance to explore the trails in West St. Paul. The program is for ages 20 and older and requires pre-registration.
Nov. 18-20
Midwest Mountaineering
The popular gathering that includes speakers, exhibitors that include nonprofits, outfitters, store deals and more is back at the longtime Minneapolis outdoors store and the University of Minnesota.