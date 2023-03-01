The McEnelly factor

Stillwater senior Ryder Rogotzke, defending Class 3A champ at 182 pounds, moved up to 195 and won the Section 4 title. His decision to move up was influenced by his early-season loss to three-time state champion Max McEnelly of Waconia. Rogotzke said in December he's determined to get another shot at McEnelly in the 195-pound final.

McEnelly will be shooting for his fourth consecutive individual championship. He won the Class 3A title at 170 as a freshman, 182 as a sophomore and 195 as a junior. McEnelly, who has signed with the Gophers, lost for the first time since his freshman year when he fell to New Prague's Joey Novak 5-0 at the Rumble on the Red in Fargo in December. But McEnelly beat Novak 6-2 in a dual meet in January.

Spartans dominance

How good is Simley? The Spartans, shooting for their fifth consecutive Class 2A title, cruised through the Section 4 playoffs, giving up just three total team points in three matches. In the individual section meet, all 14 Spartans wrestlers qualified for state, as did defending girls 100-pound champion Charli Raymond, who will wrestle at 107 pounds in the girls tournament.

Simley is not the only team favored to repeat as champion. Jackson County Central in Class 1A and St. Michael-Albertville in 3A are also in fine shape to repeat.

WRESTLING STATE MEET

At Xcel Energy Center

Thursday: Team championships in three classes (quarterfinals 9 a.m., semifinals 1 p.m., championship matches 7 p.m.).

Friday: Individual competition (first round 9 a.m., quarterfinals 4 p.m.).

Saturday: Individual competition (boys semifinals, girls quarterfinals and semifinals 9 a.m., championship matches 4 p.m.).