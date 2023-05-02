Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

It's getting crowded in the softball Metro Top 10.

While Rosemount is clearly the top softball team in the state — it's impossible to argue with the numbers the uber-talented Irish are throwing up — teams are getting bunched up vying for the next nine spots.

There's Stillwater, which hiccupped Monday for its first loss; traditional powers Maple Grove and Forest Lake are knocking; streaking Shakopee, North St. Paul, St. Michael-Albertville and St. Agnes are all making noise.

It's been a struggle to make sure all get their due. Small school programs Mounds Park Academy, Randolph and West Lutheran deserve better than simply being considered worthy of being ranked.

Perhaps things will begin to clarify this week. Rosemount takes on defending Class 3A champ Mankato West on Saturday. Forest Lake goes to Stillwater on Friday, seeking payback for an earlier loss to the Ponies. Mounds Park Academy takes on Providence Academy on Thursday in a matchup of undefeated IMAC powers. Hopkins gets a crack at Mankato West on Tuesday.

Softball Metro Top 10

1. Rosemount (10-0). Last week: 1. The Irish have scored 10 or more runs in every game, outscoring opponents 127-18.

2. Stillwater (8-1). Last week: 2. The Ponies dropped from the ranks of the undefeated, falling to Cretin-Derham Hall 6-4 Monday.

3. Maple Grove (7-1): Last week: 5. North Dakota State signee Maddie Wihlm is the latest in a string of great Crimson pitchers.

4. Forest Lake (6-2): Last week: 6. Three runs in the top of the seventh lifted the Rangers to a 5-2 victory over White Bear Lake on Monday.

5. Shakopee (7-1): Last week: not ranked. Weather got in the way of the anticipated showdown with Rosemount on Friday.

6. North St. Paul (9-0): Last week: not ranked. Pitcher Madelyn Anthony is a dual threat. She's 6-0 with a 2.76 ERA and hitting .636 with five HR, 23 RBI.

7. Park of Cottage Grove (7-2): Last week: 4. A statement victory came Saturday, when Park handed top Class 3A team Winona its first loss of the season, 4-1.

8. Hopkins (6-2): Last week: 7. The Royals are talented, and it all comes together behind four-year starting pitcher Signe Dohse.

9. St. Michael-Albertville (8-1). Last week: not ranked. The Knights have reeled off eight straight since a season-opening loss to Wayzata, including a 4-3 bit of revenge over the Trojans on Monday.

10. St. Agnes (2A, 10-1): Last week: not ranked. The Aggies clearly took their 7-0 loss to Maranatha on April 17 personally, winning eight straight since and scoring 93 runs in the process.

Others worthy of consideration: White Bear Lake (5-3), Bloomington Jefferson (4-1), Andover (5-2), Big Lake (3A, 5-0), New Prague (3A, 5-1), Mounds Park Academy (2A, 4-0), Belle Plaine (2A, 6-2), Randolph (1A, 6-0), West Lutheran (1A, 8-0).