BIWABIK, Minn. — The Duluth East boys and girls Nordic sprint teams posted the fastest times in the qualifying round by wide gaps Wednesday morning, earning the top seeds in the afternoon finals of the Nordic skiing state championships at Giants Ridge.

In the girls qualifying round, the duo of Liesl Cope-Schaeffer and Greta Hendrickson finished in 16 minutes, 36.17 seconds, about 26 seconds faster than the second-seeded team from St. Paul Academy. Other qualifiers in the girls race, set by their times: Minneapolis Washburn, Sartell St. Cloud Cathedral, St. Paul Highland Park, Stillwater, Moorhead and Forest Lake.

The Duluth East boys team of Colin Willemsen and James Kyes finished in 14:37.24, followed by St. Paul/Highland's 14:51.83. Other advancing teams, in order of finish: Minneapolis Southwest, Brainerd, Wayzata, Bemidji, Little Falls and Mounds View.

The top team from each of the three qualifying heats advanced, in addition to the next five fastest times. The sprint race is the only one scheduled for Wednesday, a windy, 20-degree day at the Iron Range ski hill. Classic interval and freestyle pursuit races will be Thursday.

Cope-Schaeffer won the state title in the event last year with teammate Rowan Bixler, who is competing in Thursday's individual pursuit.