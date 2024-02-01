See more of the story

Shorter benches and dreams of longer postseason runs define girls hockey as the calendar turns to February.

Teams throughout Minnesota begin their final week of regular-season games. Minnetonka remains No. 1 in Class 2A in Let's Play Hockey's ranking, a spot solidified with a 2-1 victory at No. 2 Hill-Murray's Aldrich Arena last week.

Make way for Edina, which charged from the sixth position to third. And No. 5 Northfield lost its status as the lone undefeated team in the state by dropping a game at Dodge County played too late on Tuesday to factor into this week's rankings. Here are the top-10 teams in each class this week:

Class 2A

1. Minnetonka (20-2-1); 2. Hill-Murray (19-3); 3. Edina (18-5-1); 4. Andover (16-4-3); 5. Northfield (23-1); 6. Benilde-St. Margaret's (18-3-1); 7. Lakeville North (19-2-1); 8. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (21-1-2); 9. Moorhead (21-2-1); 10. Lakeville South (18-2-3).

Class 1A

1. Holy Angels (18-2-3); 2. Orono (16-6-1); 3. Dodge County (18-3); 4. Proctor/Hermantown (14-8-1); 5. Warroad (15-8); 6. Duluth Marshall (19-3-1); 7. Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian (17-5-1); 8. Breck (18-6); 9. Crookston (15-8-1); 10. South St. Paul (15-9).