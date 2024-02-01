Shorter benches and dreams of longer postseason runs define girls hockey as the calendar turns to February.

Teams throughout Minnesota begin their final week of regular-season games. Minnetonka remains No. 1 in Class 2A in Let's Play Hockey's ranking, a spot solidified with a 2-1 victory at No. 2 Hill-Murray's Aldrich Arena last week.

Make way for Edina, which charged from the sixth position to third. And No. 5 Northfield lost its status as the lone undefeated team in the state by dropping a game at Dodge County played too late on Tuesday to factor into this week's rankings. Here are the top-10 teams in each class this week:

Class 2A

1. Minnetonka (20-2-1); 2. Hill-Murray (19-3); 3. Edina (18-5-1); 4. Andover (16-4-3); 5. Northfield (23-1); 6. Benilde-St. Margaret's (18-3-1); 7. Lakeville North (19-2-1); 8. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (21-1-2); 9. Moorhead (21-2-1); 10. Lakeville South (18-2-3).

Class 1A

1. Holy Angels (18-2-3); 2. Orono (16-6-1); 3. Dodge County (18-3); 4. Proctor/Hermantown (14-8-1); 5. Warroad (15-8); 6. Duluth Marshall (19-3-1); 7. Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian (17-5-1); 8. Breck (18-6); 9. Crookston (15-8-1); 10. South St. Paul (15-9).