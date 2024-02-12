Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Rosemount's girls hockey roster shows several players more likely to score the winning goal than Maggie Erickson.

But there she was Saturday, weaving through the defense and tucking in a backhand with 49 seconds left in overtime to give fourth-seeded Rosemount a 4-3 victory over top-seeded Lakeville North in the semifinals of Class 2A, Section 3 at Ames Arena.

Erickson knocked down a stretch pass from just outside the blue line, hesitated before entering the offensive zone to let her teammates get onside and went to work.

"It was an unbelievable goal," Rosemount head coach Kyle Finn said. "It was a great individual effort. Her offensive game has been developing all year."

Four teammates have scored more goals this season than Erickson's four.

"We've been working all year to develop our secondary scoring, and for Maggie to score a goal like that was huge," Finn said.

The Irish (13-9-5) trailed 3-1 in the first minute of the second period. They cut the deficit to one with 6:15 remaining in the second period on an unassisted goal by Cece Hanson, and Annalee Holzer tied it 3-3 on a power-play goal with 6:15 left in regulation. That set up Erickson's winner.

"We have a phenomenal leadership group," Finn said. "[The leaders] keep us going in the right mindset and helped keep us going in the right direction. There was no panic. We had a lot of confidence that we could still win the game."

Lakeville North, 22-4-1 and ranked ninth in Class 2A, had a 44-21 edge in shots on goal, including an 18-5 advantage in the third period. Irish goaltender Natalie Kendhammer totaled 41 saves, including 22 in in the third period and overtime.

"Natalie came up huge for us," Finn said. "She made some huge saves for us in the third when it was a close game. She was an important part of our state tournament run last year."

Northfield advances in girls hockey

The Northfield girls hockey team preached stopping at the front of the net. Sophomore Mia Miller listened and was rewarded with the tying and winning goals when the top-seeded Raiders got past fifth-seeded Owatonna 2-1 in overtime in a semifinal of the Class 2A, Section 1 tournament at Northfield Ice Arena.

Miller scored her goals in similar fashion. She went to the net and tapped in a loose puck off a scrum in the crease.

"All week we worked on stopping at the net," Raiders coach Paige Haley said. "I pointed her out a few times. It was fitting that she was the one to score [those goals]."

Northfield, 26-1 and ranked eighth in Class 2A, fell behind 1-0 on a similar play. Averi Vetsch knocked in a loose puck for Owatonna (14-12-1) during a scrum with 5:05 left in the second period.

It took until the 16-minute mark for the Raiders to get one past Huskies goaltender Leah Spencer.

"The whole game we said it was going to come," Haley said. "As it got late, there was panic, but [we have] been excellent at playing the whole game."

Emerson Garlie assisted on both of Miller's goals, and Macy Mueller had 32 saves for the Raiders.

Hill-Murray survives in boys hockey

Hill-Murray's boys hockey team fended off Class 2A, No. 10 St. Thomas Academy for a 2-1 overtime victory Saturday at St. Thomas Ice Arena to complete a season sweep of the Cadets. The Pioneers defeated St. Thomas Academy 5-2 at home on Jan. 10.

Goaltender Andrew Lane stopped 19 of 20 shots in the third period Saturday. He finished with 40 saves.

"He played really well," Pioneers coach Bill Lechner said. "We knew they were going to come on strong and push back in the third. They play well on their rink. They came on and put us on defense. It was a battle."

Chaz Lentz tipped a shot from Boden Sampair 3:08 into overtime for the winning goal.

The Pioneers (13-8-2) had to kill off a penalty that carried over into overtime before they could get their offense going. The Pioneers were credited with just two shots in the third period but doubled that number in the few minutes played in overtime before Lentz's goal beat the Cadets (14-8-2).

"It got chaotic in the third," Lechner said. "It was a physical third period. It wasn't dirty or cheap. There were some big hits and the energy picked up. We had to calm the kids down. It did come unraveled a bit, but it was clean."

Numbers

5: Points each by Hannah Halverson (four goals and one assist) and Lorelai Nelson (two goals and three assists) in Edina's 12-0 win in girls hockey over Hopkins/St. Louis Park.

5: Points by Brayden Graning (two goals and three assists) in Becker/Big Lake's 8-2 boys hockey victory over Bagley/Fosston.

5: Points by Ben Box (two goals and three assists) in Totino-Grace's 5-1 boys hockey win over Mankato West.

7: Points by Henry Lechner (four goals and three assists) in Holy Angels' 8-2 boys hockey win over Providence Academy.

47: Saves by Isabelle Deutz in Gentry Academy's 7-1 girls hockey loss to White Bear Lake.

49: Points by Maddyn Greenway in Providence Academy's 94-89 girls basketball victory over Alexandria.

49: Saves by Rohr Brockman in Bloomington Kennedy's 6-0 boys hockey loss to Minneapolis.

49: Saves by Collin Roseneau in Anoka's 2-1 OT win in boys hockey over St. Cloud.

55: Saves by Kayla Simonson in Delano/Rockford's 6-1 girls hockey loss to Orono.

55: Saves by Riley Pickell in Northern Edge's 6-0 boys hockey loss to Rock Ridge.

57: Saves by Kaitlyn Galeazzi in St. Paul/Two Rivers' 7-1 girls hockey loss.

65: Saves by Gretchen Paaverud in Anoka's 5-1 girls hockey loss to Andover.