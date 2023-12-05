Aaliyah Crump, Minnetonka, 6-1 guard, junior: A member of the U.S. under-16 national team, Crump is the state's top-ranked player in the Class of 2025. She is ranked No. 6 in the nation by ESPN's HoopGurlz. College: undecided

Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy, 5-8 guard, sophomore: Greenway is the state's best in the Class of 2026, ranked No. 17 in the nation by HoopGurlz. She averaged 31.8 points per game last year. College: undecided

Alivia McGill, Hopkins, 5-7 guard, senior: The Royals' floor general has climbed to No. 16 for HoopGurlz in the Class of 2024. She averaged 14 points per game last season but will be counted on for more in her final season. College: Florida

Tori McKinney, Minnetonka, 6-1 guard, senior: A long point guard who is outstanding defensively. She missed last season because of a leg injury but appears to be back to full speed. Her stock rose over the summer. College: Minnesota

Olivia Olson, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 6-0 guard, senior: At 15th in the HoopGurlz national rankings, she is the state's No. 1 player in the Class of 2024. She led the Red Knights to the Class 3A state title last season. She'll miss at least four weeks because of a broken left hand suffered in the season opener. College: Michigan

Fifteen more players to watch

Kate Amelotte, Wayzata, 5-11 forward, sophomore. College: undecided

Ja'Kahla Craft, St. Michael-Albertville, 5-9 guard, senior. College: Seton Hall

Laura Hauge, St. Croix Lutheran, 5-10 guard, senior. College: St. Thomas

Cail Jahnke, St. Michael-Albertville, 6-2 guard, sophomore. College: undecided

Jocelyn Land, Holy Family, 6-0 forward, senior. College: Butler

Addi Mack, Minnehaha Academy, 5-8 guard, junior. College: undecided

Kendall McGee, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 5-10 guard, junior. College: undecided

Jordan Ode, Maple Grove, 5-11 guard, junior. College: Michigan State

Finley Ohnstad, Lakeville South, 6-0 forward, senior. College: Kansas State

Tori Schlagel, Eden Prairie, 5-9 guard, junior. College: South Dakota

Claire Stern, Maple Grove, 6-1 forward, senior. College: North Dakota State

Amy Thompson, Stillwater, 5-10 guard, senior. College: South Florida

Samantha Wills, Visitation, 6-0 guard, junior. College: undecided

Mya Wilson, Hill-Murray, 6-1 guard, freshman. College: undecided

Trinity Wilson, Lakeville North, 6-3 forward, senior. College: Vanderbilt