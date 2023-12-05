1. Minnetonka: Skippers coach Brian Cosgriff has an opportunity to join Myron Glass of Rochester Lourdes and Faith Johnson Patterson of Minneapolis North and DeLaSalle for most state championships with eight. Minnetonka won 17 last season, and its youth movement is a year older now.

2. Hopkins: If any team would like to keep Cosgriff from a state championship, it would be his former school. The Royals still have talent but aren't as overpowering as in previous seasons.

3. Lakeville North: After a 10-year hiatus, Andy Berkvam returns to guide the Panthers. Berkvam guided the program to three Class 4A state championships (2001, 2002 and 2010) during his initial tenure.

4. St. Michael-Albertville: The Class 4A defending state champion Knights lost guard Tessa Johnson to graduation — she's at South Carolina now — but coach Kent Hamre has plenty of talent returning to make a run at a repeat.

5. Maple Grove: The Crimson are a program that just can't quite get over the hump. They are 87-20 over the past four seasons and failed to make the state field. Is this the year for Mark Cook's squad?

6. Eden Prairie: The Eagles finished third a year ago, falling to St. Michael-Albertville in the semifinals. Coach Ellen Wiese has an outstanding junior class to get them back there.

7. Chaska: Coach Tara Seifert left for Cretin-Derham Hall, but the Hawks have a strong foundation. They are less than three years removed from a Class 4A state championship.

8. Rosemount: The Irish welcome back their three starting guards, who all scored in double figures on average last season, from a 21-win squad. Their play inside will determine how far they go this season.

9. Wayzata: A tough schedule will only benefit the young Trojans in the long run. They will play 12 games against teams ranked in the top 10. Three juniors, one sophomore and two freshman will play significant roles.

10. Providence Academy (2A): The two-time reigning Class 2A state champion will rely on outstanding guard play and will play a difficult schedule, including four Class 4A teams ranked in the Metro Top 10.