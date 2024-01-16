Mountain Iron-Buhl senior guard Jordan Zubich has joined select company, becoming the 24th girls basketball player in state history to reach 3,000 career points.

The 5-11 senior guard, who has signed to play for North Carolina in college, reached the milestone during a 33-point performance in a 100-35 victory over North Woods on Thursday. Zubich is averaging 27 points per game while shooting 49% from the field and 84% from the free-throw line.

Also in that game, the Rangers scored 84 points in the first half to break the state record for points in a half. St. Paul Como Park scored 83 in a half in 2016.

Mountain Iron-Buhl is 14-2 and ranked No. 2 in Class 1A by Minnesota Basketball News. The Rangers are the defending Class 1A state champions.

Zubich is one of nine Minnesotans nominated to play in the McDonald's All-American Game this season. The other girls: Morgan Miller of Andover, Elisabeth Gadient of Goodhue, Liv McGill of Hopkins, Amy Thompson of Stillwater, Olivia Olson of Benilde-St. Margaret's and Jocelyn Land of Holy Family. Two boys are invited: Isaiah Johnson-Arigu of Totino-Grace and Jackson McAndrew of Wayzata.

The 600 mark

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley girls basketball coach Jim Lien earned his 600th career victory when the Wolves beat Chisholm 68-47 last week. He became the 11th girls basketball coach to reach the milestone in state history. His team is 9-3 this season.

Minnetonka coach Brian Cosgriff is next in line to reach the mark. He owns a career record of 599-78, with the Skippers set to host Prior Lake on Tuesday night. His Minnetonka squad is 13-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News.

Olivia Olson makes Nike Hoop Summit team

Olivia Olson, 6-1 guard for Benilde-St. Margaret's, was selected to USA Basketball's Nike Hoop Summit team, a group of 19-and-under players that will take on an international team April 13 in Portland, Ore. It will be the second Nike Hoop Summit for girls. The boys version has lasted 25 years.

Olson, who has signed to play in college for Michigan, is averaging 24.8 points and 10.5 rebounds in the four games since she returned from a broken left hand. Benilde-St. Margaret's (7-5) has won all four games.