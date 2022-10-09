Eagan coach Nick Johnson knew he was going to have to be patient. There was no quick fix for the Wildcats program.

"We were starting from the bottom," Johnson said. "We had to build from the ground up."

Johnson inherited a program that had one victory (1-26) over three seasons when he was hired in 2019. The Wildcats went winless (0-9) in his initial year.

"Our seniors were freshman that year and saw how much we struggled," Johnson said. "It was going to take time to build our program back up."

That time has arrived. Eagan is 3-3 after back-to-back victories, thumping rival Eastview 41-3 and Hopkins 48-0. It is the most victories for the Wildcats since the 2015 season (4-6).

"I am happy with our growth and the steps we are making," Johnson said. "But we still have a ways to go, too."

Eagan was sitting at 1-3 following back-to-back setbacks to Woodbury 23-14 and East Ridge 31-24. It was leading both of those games in the third quarter.

"We made mistakes in both of those games that hurt us," Johnson said. "Both those games though showed we could play with the better teams. Those games gave us confidence."

An element Johnson has seen firsthand at different times in the program. He was a long time assistant coach before taking over the program.

"I love my school and have been a teacher here for 22 years," Johnson said. "I am extremely loyal. I lead with heart and emotion."

It's reflective in his seniors. Running back Landon Tonsager leads the offense with 779 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while linebackers Jeri Tella (10 tackles for loss and two sacks) and Joshua Leiran (three interceptions) head the defense.

"I have to give a lot of credit to our seniors," Johnson said. "We've had success at our lower levels and now we are starting to see it on Friday nights."

Byron loses back

Class 4A Byron forged ahead Saturday, playing its first game without its main offensive weapon, junior running back Adam Glynn, who was lost for the season when he suffered a broken collarbone Sept. 30.

The Bears defeated Red Wing 57-21 and improved to 4-2.

"Adam is a really dynamic athlete," Byron coach Ben Halder said. "He was having a fantastic season."

Glynn rushed for 842 yards on 131 carries and scored 10 touchdowns before being injured in a 35-28 victory over Mankato East. He had 331 yards and four touchdowns in that game.

"He's physical, elusive, has speed and can catch the ball out of the backfield," Halder said.

Glynn, 5-10 and 170 pounds, won't just be missed on offense. He also plays safety and returns kicks.

"He will be missed on the field, but his leadership and encouragement of others will continue," Halder said. "It's next-man-up mentality here. We'll be ready without excuses."

Forfeit makes JCC 6-0

Unbeaten Jackson County Central (6-0) received a forfeit victory over Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (1-5).

The Knights had fewer than 20 healthy players for the matchup with the Class 2A, No. 5 Pilots. They started the season with fewer than two dozen players.

Inside the numbers

0 Seconds remaining after junior quarterback Drew Carpenter hooked up with senior wide receiver Cooper Smith on a 34-yard touchdown pass, giving East Grand Forks a 27-22 victory over Crookston.

4 Touchdown receptions junior wide receiver Jay Green had in Academy Force's 46-24 victory over Minneapolis Roosevelt. Senior Tyson Shoberg did likewise for Annandale in a 43-7 triumph over Holy Family.

5 Passing touchdowns for Andover senior quarterback Landyn Nelson in a 52-19 victory over Coon Rapids. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the second consecutive game Nelson threw for five touchdowns and ran for one.

6 Touchdowns (three passing and three rushing) which junior quarterback Carter Reinbold accounted for in Mound Westonka's 64-7 triumph over St. Paul Highland Park.

81 Points Waseca scored in an 81-36 victory over New Ulm. The Bluejays also have had games of 49 and 45 points.

88 Career victories for Maple Grove coach Matt Lombardi, the program's all-time leader in coaching victories (88-33). He is in his 12th season with the Crimson.

95 Yards junior linebacker Jasen Jensen rambled for a touchdown after picking up a fumble in Renville County West's 43-18 triumph over Cedar Mountain.

99 Yards covered by Zimmerman senior running back Caden Spence on a third-quarter touchdown run in a 34-6 triumph over Little Falls. He also had 42- and 61-yard scoring runs, finishing with 304 rushing yards on 15 carries.

235 Rushing yards for Chaska senior running back Reese Turner in a 35-10 triumph over Orono. He had scoring runs of 34 and 70 yards among his 22 carries.

239 Yards junior running back Corbin Ludemann ran for on 24 carries, rallying Grand Meadow past Southland 56-42. The Superlarks scored five touchdowns in the fourth quarter to overcome a 34-18 deficit. Ludemann scored on runs of 1, 2 and 28 yards in the final quarter.

300 Hill-Murray senior running back Sawyer Seidl's rushing yards on 40 carries in a 36-9 victory over Benilde-St. Margaret's. He scored four touchdowns, on runs of 1, 1, 4 and 35 yards.