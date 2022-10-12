TUESDAY
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
JORDAN INVITATIONAL
At Jordan H.S.
• Belle Plaine 41, New Prague 88, Nova Classical 102, Benilde-St. Margaret's 108, Holy Angels 112, Jordan 133, Sibley East 172, Hutchinson 188, Lester Prairie 248. Medalist (5k): Emmett Gerres, Belle Plaine, 15:39.8.
PRINCETON INVITATIONAL
At Princeton G.C.
• Big Lake 57, Monticello 66, Delano 91, Becker 113, Duluth East 137, Annandale 159, Chisago Lakes 181, Rock Ridge 197, NW Nighthawks 234, Forest Lake 238, Princeton 314, North Branch 340, St. Francis 377. Medalist (5k): Sal Wirth, Annandale, 15:53.7.
ROYALTON INVITE
At Royalton H.S.
• St. John's Prep 46, Royalton 84, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 87, St. Cloud Christian 111, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 117, Osakis 136, Rush City 189, Maple Lake 201, Pillager 225, Hinckley-Finlayson 239. Medalist (5k): Henry Lemke, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 17:44.1.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
JORDAN INVITATIONAL
At Jordan H.S.
• New Prague 71, Benilde-St. Margaret's 81, Belle Plaine 90, Nova Classical 112, Jordan 118, Hutchinson 151, Holy Angels 155, Sibley East 175, Lester Prairie 200. Medalist (5k): Isabelle Schmitz, Hutchinson, 12:51.2.
PRINCETON INVITATIONAL
At Princeton G.C.
• Forest Lake 50, Duluth East 80, Monticello 107, Delano 117, Annandale 123, Chisago Lakes 128, Rock Ridge 131, NW Nighthawks 139, Becker 253, Big Lake 278. Medalist (5k): Norah Hushagen, Forest Lake, 18:36.0.
ROYALTON INVITE
At Royalton H.S.
• Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball 48, Hinckley-Finlayson 69, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 82, East Central 98, Pillager 109, Maple Lake 124, St. John's Prep 152, Rush City 225. Medalist (5k): Olivia Pauly, St. John's Prep, 20:51.6.
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • first round
• Lakeville South 1, Farmington 0
• Owatonna 1, Northfield 0
• Roch. Mayo 3, Roch. Century 1
• Rochester J.M. 1, Lakeville North 0
Section 2 • first round
• Eden Prairie 2, Chanhassen 1
• Edina 4, Chaska 0
• Minnetonka 3, Prior Lake 0
• Shakopee 2, Waconia 1
Section 3 • first round
• Bloom. Jefferson 1, Apple Valley 0
• Eagan 5, Hastings 0
• Eastview 6, Burnsville 1
• Rosemount 2, Park of C.G. 1
Section 5 • first round
• Champlin Park 5, Roseville 0
• Maple Grove 5, Irondale 0
• Spring Lake Park 3, Mounds View 0
Section 7 • first round
• Andover 9, Cambridge-Isanti 0
• Blaine 4, Forest Lake 1
• Centennial 3, Anoka 0
• Duluth East 5, Coon Rapids 0
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • first round
• Austin 3, Red Wing 0
• Byron 4, Kasson-Mantorville 3, OT
• Faribault 3, Waseca 0
• Winona 6, Albert Lea 0
Section 2 • first round
• Mankato East 1, Mankato West 0
• Marshall 3, Jordan 1
• New Prague 7, Hutchinson/GSL 1
• Worthington 6, New Ulm 1
Section 5 • first round
• Mpls. Edison 10, Mpls. Henry/North 0
Section 7 • first round
• Duluth Denfeld 3, North Branch 0
• Grand Rapids 2, Hibbing/Chisholm 1
• Hermantown 4, Mesabi East 0
CLASS 1A
Section 3 • first round
• Nova Classical 2, New Life Acad. 1, OT
• Trinity 3, Twin Cities Academy 0
Section 4 • first round
• Hmong Acad. 6, Community of Peace 0
Section 6 • first round
• Breck 9, Sibley East 1
• Chesterton Acad. 2, Int./Eagle Ridge 0
• United Christian 4, West Lutheran 1
Section 8 • first round
• Melrose 4, St. John's Prep 3
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • first round
• Farmington 2, Rochester Mayo 0
• Lakeville North 7, Northfield 0
• Lakeville South 5, Rochester J.M. 0
• Owatonna 1, Roch. Century 0, OT
Section 2 • first round
• Chanhassen 3, Waconia 2
• Edina 4, Eden Prairie 1
• Minnetonka 6, Chaska 0
• Shakopee 2, Prior Lake 0
Section 3 • first round
• Bloom. Jefferson 1, Apple Valley 0
• Eagan 3, Park of C.G. 0
• Eastview 5, Hastings 0
• Rosemount 10, Burnsville 1
Section 5 • first round
• Champlin Park 4, Osseo 1
• Maple Grove 4, Roseville 0
• Mounds View 12, Park Center 0
• Spring Lake Park 7, Irondale 0
Section 7 • first round
• Andover 6, Forest Lake 0
• Blaine 9, Coon Rapids 0
• Centennial 7, Cambridge-Isanti 0
• Duluth East 1, Anoka 0
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • first round
• Byron 7, Faribault 0
• Kasson-Mantorville 2, Albert Lea 0
• Red Wing 3, Waseca 2
• Winona 4, Austin 0
Section 2 • first round
• Jordan 2, New Prague 1
• Mankato East 14, Worthington 0
• Mankato West 7, New Ulm 0
• St. Peter 3, Marshall 0
Section 7 • first round
• Cloquet-Carlton 13, Mesabi East 1
• Duluth Denfeld 5, Hibbing/Chisholm 0
• Hermantown 1, North Branch 0
CLASS 1A
Section 3 • first round
• New Life Academy 1, Nova Classical 0
Section 6 • first round
• Mayer Lutheran 3, Chesterton Acad. 0
• Rockford 5, Inter./Eagle Ridge 0
SWIMMING • GIRLS
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Farmington 96, Apple Valley 84
• Rosemount 99, Lakeville North 87
TENNIS • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 2 • championship
• Eden Prairie 4, Prior Lake 3
Section 3 • championship
• Visitation 5, South St. Paul 2
CLASS 1A
Section 6 • championship
• Litchfield 6, Osakis 1
VOLLEYBALL
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Avail Academy def. AFSA, 25-8, 25-4, 25-19
LAKE
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Eden Prairie, 25-19, 25-21, 25-19
METRO EAST
• Simley def. Two Rivers, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 28-26
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Roosevelt def. South, 25-18, 25-12, 25-19
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Cambridge-Isanti def. Chisago Lakes, 25-12, 25-18, 25-23
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Anoka def. Park Center, 25-12, 25-16, 25-12
• Armstrong def. Coon Rapids, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23
• Rogers def. Blaine, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-13
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Burnsville def. Rosemount, 25-20, 25-27, 25-17, 25-16
• Eagan def. Prior Lake, 25-19, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18
• Farmington def. Eastview, 21-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17
• Lakeville South def. Lakeville North, 25-14, 19-25, 25-21, 25-21
• Shakopee def. Apple Valley, 25-19, 25-12, 25-23
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-10, 25-6, 25-13
• Forest Lake def. White Bear Lake, 25-13, 25-14, 25-22
• Irondale def. Mounds View, 19-25, 25-20, 25-15, 22-25, 15-8
• Roseville def. Woodbury, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20
• Stillwater def. Park of C.G., 25-20, 25-21, 25-18
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Annandale def. New London-Spicer, 25-18, 25-16, 27-29, 25-22
• Howard Lake-W-W def. Dassel-Cokato, 26-28, 20-25, 25-12, 25-10, 15-10
• Litchfield def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 14-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-17
• SW Christian def. Holy Family, 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23
• Watertown-Mayer def. Rockford, 25-17, 25-20, 25-9
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Andover def. North Branch, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19
• Belle Plaine def. Jordan, 25-6, 25-17, 25-8
• Cloquet def. Princeton, 25-17, 25-11, 25-13
• Delano def. Monticello, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17
• DeLaSalle def. Totino-Grace, 28-26, 25-20, 12-25, 22-25, 15-11
• Heritage Christian def. Liberty Classical, 25-11, 25-13, 25-22
• Kimball Area def. Spectrum, 25-19, 25-22, 25-13
• Legacy Christian def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-10, 25-19, 26-24
• Lester Prairie def. Mankato Loyola, 25-22, 25-13, 25-19
• Maple Lake def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-7, 25-14, 25-13
• Mayer Lutheran def. Concordia Academy, 25-18, 20-25, 25-12, 32-30
• New Prague def. Holy Angels, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19
• North St. Paul def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-22, 25-5, 25-16
• Northfield def. Rochester Mayo, 25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 26-28, 15-6
• Norwood Young America def. Holy Family, 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23
• Nova Classical def. Hill-Murray, 25-13, 25-9, 25-15
• Osseo def. Cooper, 28-26, 25-17, 25-23
• Richfield def. Hmong Academy, 25-11, 25-19, 25-20
• Sauk Rapids-Rice def. St. Francis, 25-17, 23-25, 25-10, 25-20
• St. Cloud Tech def. Big Lake, 25-21, 25-20, 25-18
• Tartan def. St. Paul Central, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19
• Trinity def. North Lakes Academy, 25-16, 25-14, 25-12
• Visitation def. St. Croix Prep, 25-16, 21-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-10
MINNESOTA
• Albany def. Holdingford, 25-20, 25-16, 28-26
• Caledonia def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-14, 25-20, 25-17
• Carlton def. Cherry, 25-21, 25-15, 25-9
• Chisholm def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-23, 25-12, 25-15
• Cook County def. McGregor, 25-11, 25-11, 25-15
• Duluth East def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-23, 25-14, 25-18
• Faribault def. Austin, 25-16, 25-6, 25-18
• Greenway def. Aitkin, 25-14, 25-21, 25-20
• Hibbing def. Duluth Marshall, 25-22, 25-18, 20-25, 17-25, 15-13
• Mankato West def. Owatonna, 25-15, 25-22, 25-23
• Melrose def. Minnewaska, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, 23-19
• Pierz def. Royalton, 25-23, 26-28, 25-20, 25-15
• Rush City def. Pine City, 25-18, 25-17, 25-20
• Sauk Centre def. BOLD, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21
MONDAY
SOCCER • GIRLS
TWIN CITIES MATCH
• St. Paul Central 0, Mpls. Southwest 0, tie (Central won on penalty kicks, 4-3)
TENNIS • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 6 • championship
• Edina 7, Blake 0