The first Minnesota high school football rankings of 2023 reveal a couple of matters at first glance:

One is that where there's a loss there's often a story behind it.

Another is that there's something going on in Lakeville that will develop further Friday right.

The Class 6A rankings start with Eden Prairie, also No. 1 in the Metro Top 10. Then comes the Lakeville connection. Lakeville South is ranked second, Lakeville North third. That's for now, because those teams play each other Friday at Lakeville North. Lakeville South reached the 6A semifinals last season and won the Prep Bowl the year before. Lakeville North is on the rise after a 4-6 2022.

The rankings show only three teams with a loss: Rosemount, No. 9 in Class 6A; Forest Lake, No. 10 in 6A; Andover, No. 10 in 5A. Rosemount's loss was to Lakeville North, and Andover's loss was to Class 5A No. 1 Mankato West. Forest Lake fell to Prior Lake, which received votes in the Class 6A rankings but did not make the top 10.

The state rankings are assembled by the Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen, who polls 11 voters who cover high school football across the state. The rankings are distributed statewide by the Associated Press.

The first rankings for 2023:

First-place votes in parentheses, record, total points

CLASS 6A

1. Eden Prairie (8) 2-0, 106

2. Lakeville South (1) 2-0, 84

3. Lakeville North (1) 2-0, 80

4. Shakopee (1) 2-0, 79

5. Minnetonka 2-0, 74

6. Centennial 2-0, 61

7. Anoka 2-0, 31

8. Mounds View 2-0, 26

9. Rosemount 1-1, 17

10. Forest Lake 1-1, 15

Others receiving votes: Maple Grove 12, East Ridge 7, Champlin Park 5, Stillwater 4, Prior Lake 2, Wayzata 2, Edina 1.

CLASS 5A

1. Mankato West (9) 2-0, 106

2. Chanhassen (1) 2-0, 87

3. Rogers 2-0, 84

4. Brainerd (1) 2-0, 78

5. Robb. Armstrong 2-0, 40

6. Alexandria 2-0, 39

7. New Prague 2-0, 32

8. Robb. Cooper 2-0, 26

9. Sauk Rapids-Rice 2-0, 23

10. Andover 1-1, 22

Others receiving votes: Mankato East 20, Elk River 15, St. Thomas Academy 7, Bemidji 6, Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Mahtomedi 5, Monticello 5, Hastings 3, Moorhead 2.

CLASS 4A

1. Hutchinson (8) 2-0, 97

2. Becker (2) 2-0, 87

3. Totino-Grace (1) 2-0, 75

4. Orono 2-0, 72

5. Byron 2-0, 46

6. Detroit Lakes 2-0, 45

7. Mound-Westonka 2-0, 36

8. Hermantown 2-0, 34

9. Chisago Lakes 2-0, 29

10. New Ulm 2-0, 26

Others receiving votes: Princeton 20, Simley 7, Minneapolis Henry 6, Rocori 6, Duluth Denfeld 4, Fridley 4, Kasson-Mantorville 2, Little Falls 1.

CLASS 3A

1. Dassel-Cokato (2) 2-0, 87

2. Esko (3) 2-0, 82

3. Stewartville (3) 2-0, 79

4. New London-Spicer (3) 2-0, 76

5. Fairmont 2-0, 66

6. Watertown-Mayer 2-0, 50

7. Annandale 2-0, 49

8. Jordan 2-0, 26

9. Pequot Lakes 2-0, 22

10. St. Croix Lutheran (2-0), 20

Others receiving votes: Minneapolis North 15, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 10, Morris Area 7, Pierz 4, Two Harbors 4, Waseca 4, Foley 3, Milaca 2, Rochester Lourdes 1.

CLASS 2A

1. (tie) Barnesville (5) 2-0, 86

1. (tie) Caledonia (3) 2-0, 86

3. Chatfield (2) 2-0, 81

4. Eden Valley-Watkins 2-0, 69

5. Cannon Falls 2-0, 58

6. Jackson County Central 2-0, 55

7. (tie) St. Agnes (1), 2-0, 23

7. (tie) Osakis 2-0, 23

9. Holdingford 2-0, 22

10. Barnum 2-0, 21

Others receiving votes: Pelican Rapids 19, Norwood-Young America 14, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 10, Triton 10, Moose Lake/Willow River 7, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 6, Dover-Eyota 4, Park Rapids 4, International Falls 3, Pipestone Area 3, Paynesville 2.

CLASS 1A

1. Minneota (4) 2-0, 80

2. BOLD (2) 2-0, 76

3. Springfield (2) 2-0, 64

4. Fillmore Central (2) 2-0, 57

5. Mayer Lutheran 2-0, 53

6. Mahnomen/Waubun 2-0, 51

7. Lester Prairie 2-0, 35

8. Goodhue (1) 2-0, 34

9. Upsala/Swanville 2-0, 26

10. Ada-Borup-West 2-0, 22

Others receiving votes: Braham 20, Bethlehem Academy 12, Browerville-Eagle Valley 11, Parkers Prairie 11, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 11, Red Lake County 10, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 8, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8, Canby 6, Sleepy Eye United 5.

NINE-MAN

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (6) 2-0, 100

2. Spring Grove (3) 2-0, 88

3. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 2-0, 64

4. Kittson Co. Central 2-0, 55

5. Cherry 2-0, 52

6, Nevis (1) 2-0, 45

7. Ogilvie 2-0, 39

8. Edgerton 2-0, 33

9. Ottertail Central 2-0, 25

10. Houston 2-0, 22

Others receiving votes: Kelliher-Northome 17, Clearbrook-Convick 15, Stephen-Argyle 12, Kingsland 11, Cedar Mountain 8, LeRoy-Ostrander 8, Hills/Beaver Creek 5, Red Rock Central 4, Southland 4, New Ulm Cathedral 3, Border West 2, Hancock 1, Win-E-Mac 1.

The rankings were determined by a group of 11 voters representing media across the state. Each No. 1 vote is worth 10 points, No. 2 9 points, No. 3 8 points, down to No. 10 worth 1 point. The rankings are compiled by the Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen (612-437-9926 cell/text), james.paulsen@startribune.com).