Week 2 made things a little clearer in the Metro Top 10. Opponents had game tape to study, and success didn't come as easily for some as in Week 1. Teams that impressed in openers — Maple Grove, Prior Lake, East Ridge, Woodbury and Andover — took lumps. Defending Class 5A champion Elk River fell to 0-2.

Undefeated teams Minnetonka, Lakeville North. Shakopee, Centennial and Anoka proved they are in it for the long haul.

1. Eden Prairie (2-0): Defeated Edina 36-14. Fourteen points in the final six minutes of the fourth quarter, capped by a Vaughn Feely pick-six, iced the victory.

2. Lakeville South (2-0): Def. Farmington 35-14. Three-TD outburst in a five-minute span across the third and fourth quarters turned a close game into a comfortable victory.

3. Minnetonka (2-0): Def. Wayzata 22-21. A late TD pass to Roman Johnson and a two-point conversion helped the Skippers retain the Bay Bell Trophy.

4. Lakeville North (2-0): Def. Rosemount 14-11. The Panthers set the tone with a strong start thanks to a kickoff return for a touchdown by Ayden Forsgren and a vintage defensive effort.

5. Shakopee (2-0): Def. Prior Lake 28-7. The Sabers won with a 21-point fourth-quarter outburst. Junior RB TJ Clark ran for 140 yards and TDs of 1, 28 and 37 yards.

6. Centennial (2-0): Def. Blaine 45-20. Centennial rolled up 465 yards of total offense, 394 on the ground, making a fist-pounding statement the entire time.

7. Anoka (2-0): Def. St. Michael-Albertville 34-14. Now a second-year starter, QB Peyton Podany has played like a veteran leader, completing 37 of 60 passes for 555 yards and seven TDs in two games.

8. Rogers (5A, 2-0): Def. Moorhead 51-28. Top defensive line recruit Wyatt Gilmore, committed to Oklahoma, caught a 12-yard TD pass. Good athletes make plays.

9. Chanhassen (5A, 2-0): Def. Owatonna 35-14. On a night of big plays, Chanhassen RB Maxwell Woods made his usual mark, with three plays — two runs and a pass — of at least 69 yards.

10. Rosemount (1-1): Lost to Lakeville North 14-11. So many teams with 1-1 records, but I think Rosemount is the toughest of the bunch.

Others worthy: Champlin Park (1-1), Forest Lake (1-1), Mounds View (2-0), Maple Grove (1-1), East Ridge (1-1), Woodbury (1-1).