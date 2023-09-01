Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Quintrell Robinson knows how to change the momentum quickly.

The 5-7, 152-pound junior returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown after St. Paul Harding/Humboldt tied the score in the fourth quarter, sparking a late 17-point surge for Minneapolis Washburn in a 30-13 victory in both football teams' season opener Thursday night.

Harding/Humboldt tied the score at 13-13 seconds earlier on Nathan Bowes' second touchdown, a 62-yard pass from junior Ai'john Douglas. Bowes also scored on a 4-yard run in the second quarter.

Millers sophomore quarterback Andrew Backhaus threw his third touchdown pass, the second to senior Declan Dosse, following Robinson's score, to seal the victory. They teamed up on 25- and 36-yard scoring passes.

Backhaus also hit junior Dominic Morton with a 28-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter when the Millers opened a 13-0 lead.

In other games from Thursday night:

Andover 55, St. Thomas Academy 29: The Huskies scored 45 first-half points, crushing the Cadets.

Andover didn't waste any time getting on the scoreboard as senior Obe Eyafe took the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. The senior running back added 1-, 3- and 13-yard scoring runs, two coming in the opening half.

D'Mario Davenport also had three touchdowns in the first half for the Huskies, scoring on two runs and catching a scoring pass.

Eden Prairie 48, Buffalo 7: The Eagles scored three first-quarter touchdowns, two by junior running back Jeremy Fredericks, en route to a victory over the Bison.

Fredericks scored on a 2-yard run and also caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback David Ivey.

Senior running back Hawken Hedlund opened the scoring with a 24-yard run and added a 2-yard scoring run in the second quarter. Ivey also tossed a second touchdown pass and scored on a 9-yard run in the third quarter.

Hutchinson 46, Glencoe-Silver Lake 8: Carter Verhasselt ran for five touchdowns, including three in the second quarter, to lead the Tigers past the Panthers. The senior running back scored on runs of 1, 2, 3, 4 and 14 yards.

Maple Grove 35, Osseo 0: Junior running back Charles Langama scored four touchdowns, three on passes from sophomore quarterback Kaden Harney, as the Crimson shut out the Orioles. The tandem hooked up on 6-, 27- and 43-yard scoring plays. Langama also scored on a 24-yard run while Harney added a 5-yard touchdown run.

Minnetonka 38, White Bear Lake 7: Senior Milos Spasojevic threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers and ran for a fifth touchdown, leading the Skippers past the Bears. Spasojevic tossed touchdown passes of 7, 12, 13 and 35 yards and also scored on a 25-yard run. Minnetonka's defense didn't allow a first down in the opening half.

Waconia 48, Rochester Century 0: The Wildcats scored on their first three possessions and cruised past the Panthers. Junior running back Wil Goldschmidt scored on two short runs for Waconia. Senior running back/linebacker Levi Mueller scored on a 3-yard run and also recovered a fumble in the end zone.