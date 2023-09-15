Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Prep Spotlight, a series of high school football games streamed for free at startribune.com, this week features Rochester Mayo at Farmington, kicking off at 7 p.m. Friday.

Here's a look at the details:

Records: Farmington is 0-2, but there's a catch. The losses were 35-14 to Lakeville South, ranked second in the Metro Top 10 and in Class 6A, and 17-7 at Mounds View, ranked eighth in Class 6A. Rochester Mayo is 1-1, with a 29-18 victory at Burnsville and a 40-14 home loss to Eagan.

Key players: Mayo running back Isaiah Beale is averaging 7.6 yards a carry and has scored four touchdowns. Quarterback Rees Grimsrud is 31-for-47 passing for 314 yards, and Carter Holcomb has 17 receptions for 198 yards. Holcomb, also a defensive back, leads the team in tackles with 20. For Farmington, Layne Johnson averages 5.3 yards a carry, and Brock Wyandt has nine catches. Defensive back Connor Hennen has made 27 tackles, including three for loss.

Last season: Farmington went 1-8 and lost to Shakopee in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. Mayo went 9-2 and lost to Mankato West in the Class 5A quarterfinals.

The Prep Spotlight games are produced by Neighborhood Sports Network. The stream will be available at 7 p.m. Friday at startribune.com/sports.