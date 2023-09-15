Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Maple Grove junior running back Chuck Langama scored three of his four touchdowns in the final quarter of Thursday's wild 41-28 victory against visiting Centennial.

The teams pursued victory for different reasons. No. 6 Centennial (2-1) sought a head-turning triumph to further validate its legitimacy. Defending Class 6A state champion Maple Grove (2-1), which received the most votes of any unranked team in the inaugural 2023 state rankings released this week, wanted to redeem a collapse last week at Champlin Park.

That loss ended the Crimson's 14-game winning streak — but their home winning streak remains intact. Maple Grove has won 15 consecutive home games since October 2020, when it lost to Centennial.

Maple Grove got on an early roll Thursday. Langama ran 27 yards for a touchdown on the Crimson's first possession. They started the drive at the Centennial 27-yard line when a punt attempt got blown back by the wind.

A second Centennial three-and-out gave Maple Grove the ball at the 50. A few plays later, Henry Stang made a 40-yard scoring run.

The Crimson defense stopped Centennial on downs at the Cougars 46. Maple Grove made the solid field position count as Bo Draheim caught took a pass from Kaden Harney into the end zone from 11 yards out.

Down 20-0 but no longer fighting a treacherous south wind in the second quarter, Centennial regrouped for two touchdown drives before halftime. Quarterback Daylen Cummings got free for a 17-yard touchdown run. Teammate Marcus Whiting added a 9-yard run to pay dirt with 1:20 remaining before halftime. A two-point conversion sent the teams off with the Crimson leading 20-15.

When a Centennial interception turned into a go-ahead touchdown drive in the third quarter, Maple Grove trailed 21-20 and Crimson fans were getting a serious case of déjà vu after last week, when their team blew a 17-0 lead in an eventual loss at Champlin Park.

Determined to write a different ending, Maple Grove matured on its ensuing drive. The Crimson embarked on a 13-play drive that started midway through the third quarter and ended with a Langama fourth-quarter touchdown run.

Then the Crimson got a huge break on special teams. Jack Weigel recovered a misplayed kickoff return attempt and Maple Grove took the ball just 8 yards from Centennial's end zone. Langama added his third touchdown run of the game, this one just 13 seconds after the second one, and Maple Grove led 33-21 with 10:36 to play.

Plenty of time for Centennial, which got back to work. Whiting's second touchdown of the night capped the drive and trimmed the deficit to 33-28.

Langama scored his final touchdown with 3:19 left, on a 28-yard run.