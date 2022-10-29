Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Frustration from a lingering upper-body injury burned within Lakeville North senior Najee Nelson, and he erupted Friday to the dismay of Minnetonka.

Nelson, sidelined last week, was everywhere throughout the Panthers' 24-7 upset victory in the first round of the Class 6A football playoffs at Minnetonka. He intercepted a first-half pass in the end zone. In the fourth quarter, he housed a 77-yard catch-and-sprint.

"I had a fire inside of me, just pent-up anger to come out here and do my thing," said Nelson, who estimated he played at "75-80 percent."

He looked good as new to Panthers coach Brian Vossen.

"At any point, the kid can make plays," Vossen said. "He's a special athlete. It was nice to finally get to see him showcase it."

Sophomore quarterback Riley Grossman threw a pair of touchdown passes for No. 5 seed Lakeville North (4-5). No. 4 seed Minnetonka (5-4) entered Friday's game with more interceptions (six) than passing touchdowns allowed (five). Going right at the perceived strength of the Skippers defense showed the confidence the Panthers coaching staff has in Grossman.

"He started five games for us last year and he survived the Gold South District this year," Vossen said. "He's not really a sophomore anymore."

North led 10-0 through three quarters on Brady Reiswig's 37-yard field goal, followed by a little trickery.

Grossman executed Vossen's fake field goal call, rolling left and getting an incredible catch from fellow sophomore Lane Johnson in the end zone.

Minnetonka finally cracked the goal line on senior running back Jacob McCalla's short touchdown run on the opening play of the fourth quarter.

The 10-7 score didn't last long. Grossman hit Nelson in stride for the decisive touchdown pass.

"That play took the air right out of us," said Skippers coach Mark Esch, who also lamented costly turnovers and penalties throughout the game. "In the big games, we've been inconsistent."

North hits the road again to face No. 1 seed Stillwater at 7 p.m. Friday.

"Vossen said since Day 1, playoffs is the time you show out," Nelson said. "We didn't have the best season, but the playoffs is our time."