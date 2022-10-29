Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Stillwater senior quarterback Max Shikenjanski showed he isn't rattled by a slow start.

He threw three touchdown passes, rallying Stillwater past Brainerd 38-21 in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs Friday at Stillwater.

Brainerd (5-4), seeded eighth in its section, came out looking like it would make a mockery of the seeding process for the large schools. The Warriors built a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter on Damien Bentho's 4-yard touchdown run and Mitch Wind's 45-yard interception return on a Shikenjanski screen pass.

Shikenjanski responded with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Schmidt, and the momentum was starting to swing. Less than two minutes later, the Ponies pulled within 14-9 when Brainerd's punt snap went out of the end zone for a safety.

Stillwater (8-1) took its first lead, 16-14, when Sam Young raced 39 yards for the first of his two touchdowns with 3:52 left in the first half.

The Warriors regained the lead, 21-16, before halftime when Marcello Getty hit Eli Hoelz with a 25-yard touchdown pass.

Stillwater took the lead for good when Shikenjanski hit Thomas Blair with an 11-yard touchdown pass with 2:45 remaining in the third quarter. The Ponies added two late touchdowns, on Shikenjanski's 9-yard pass to Thomas Jacobs and Young's 7-yard run. Young finished with 125 yards on 25 carries.

In other first-round matchups:

Edina 35, Blaine 28: Senior Brady Anderson ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner with 4:22 remaining, as the Hornets (4-5) edged the Bengals (4-5). Anderson also scored on runs of 4 and 70 yards, carrying 17 times. Blaine had tied it 28-28 on junior Michael Douglas' third touchdown run. He scored on runs of 1, 3 and 12 yards.

Maple Grove 67, Hopkins 0: Senior quarterback Jacob Kilzer ran for three touchdowns and threw for two in a 54-point first half as the top-ranked Crimson (9-0) crushed the Royals (0-9). Four of Kilzer's touchdowns came in a 40-point first quarter.

East Ridge 40, Totino-Grace 14: Junior quarterback Tanner Zolnosky threw five touchdown passes, two each to seniors Jaylin Reese and Riley Schwellenbach, as the Raptors (6-3) eliminated the Eagles (1-8).

Centennial 41, Park of Cottage Grove 24: Junior Marcus Whiting ran for four touchdowns, leading the Cougars (7-2) past the Wolfpack (3-6). He scored on runs of 1, 1, 10 and 19 yards.

Lakeville South 52, Burnsville 6: Senior running back Carson Hansen ran for four touchdowns, scoring on runs of 8, 11, 22 and 27 yards, as the Cougars (7-2) ran over the Blaze (3-6).

Wayzata 33, St. Michael-Albertville 13: Junior quarterback Cole Heilbrun threw two touchdown passes and senior running back Deyon Loveless ran for two scores as the Trojans (5-4) scored 26 consecutive points in beating the Knights (3-6). Loveless rushed for 181 yards on 32 carries.

Woodbury 24, Osseo 14: Junior quarterback George Bjellos threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Royals (5-4) rallied from a 14-3 halftime deficit against the Orioles (3-6).

Eden Prairie 35, Eastview 3: The Eagles (7-2) had five different players score rushing touchdowns while easily beating the Lightning (1-8).

Class 3A

St. Croix Lutheran 44, Minneapolis Henry 25: Senior running back Jack Thome ran for five touchdowns, scoring on runs of 1, 1, 6, 10 and 23 yards, as the Crusaders (4-5) defeated the Patriots (6-3) in the Section 4 semifinals.