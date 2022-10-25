The first night of the high school football playoffs tends to lack the compelling matchups of later rounds.

But if compelling is what you want, compelling is what you get.

David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune staff writers who annually keep track as they try to predict winners of high school football games, are tied. After making weekly and even twice-weekly picks for nearly two months, each has a 16-11 record.

Certainly, it is no time to stop.

The playoffs start Tuesday in the six smaller classes — the Class 6A tournament starts Friday — so here are picks and analysis by David and Jim on three games that hold intrigue:

Class 5A, Section 6: No. 5 Irondale (5-3) at No. 4 Park Center (5-3), 5 p.m.

Jim says: Both teams certainly deserve a little more love than they've received in the section seedings. Irondale's three losses have been to teams with a combined record of 20-4, Park Center 19-5. This one is a toss-up. Which team is more battle-tested? In a game so evenly matched, I lean toward the home team. The pick: Park Center 30, Irondale 21

David says: Each team is riding a three-game winning streak into the playoffs. Irondale keeps its ride going on the arm of QB Freddy Bankston (who can also run) and legs of RB Ralph Naimah. Last week, Naimah stung Apple Valley for 129 yards and three touchdowns. The pick: Irondale 24, Park Center 16

Class 5A, Section 2: No. 5 New Prague (5-3) at No. 4 Chaska (6-2), 7 p.m.

Jim says: Chaska's two losses are by a single point to Chanhassen, ranked fifth in 5A, and by eight to No. 8 Waconia. The Hawks have ripped off four victories in a row — three of them routs and the other Armstrong's first loss of the season. Yet they are still not ranked. I think the Hawks have something to prove. The pick: Chaska 40, New Prague 22

David says: Who are these knuckleheads doing the rankings, anyway? Oh wait, it's us media types. Consider this our apology, Chaska. Dual-threat QB Jamarrius Courtney can beat teams in different ways. And the Hawks defense hasn't allowed more than 10 points since Sept. 23. The pick: Chaska 28, New Prague 10

Class 5A, Section 6: No. 6 Buffalo (2-6) at No. 3 Rogers (5-3), 7 p.m.

Jim says: Rogers beat Buffalo 31-13 on Oct. 14 after trailing 13-3 at halftime. The Royals benefited from three third-quarter touchdowns — and four overall — by Anthony Powell. I expect Rogers to play a more complete game this time around. The pick: Rogers 42, Buffalo 21

David says: Five consecutive Buffalo losses means players must decide, and fast, whether to roll over and put a forgettable season out of its misery or to regroup and fight for an upset victory. To get there, the Buffalo offense must surpass 20 points for the first time since Sept. 16. The pick: Rogers 31, Buffalo 17