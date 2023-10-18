Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Prep Spotlight, a series of high school football games streamed for free at startribune.com, is down to its last stop of 2023. This week it features a matchup of metro teams: Minneapolis North at Fridley, and note the kickoff time, 6 p.m.

Here's a look at the details:

Records: Minneapolis North is 6-1 and ranked sixth in Class 3A. Fridley is 5-2 and unranked in its class, 4A. They have common opponents in DeLaSalle and St. Anthony. North defeated DeLaSalle 56-0 and St. Anthony 59-0. Fridley defeated DeLaSalle 21-14 and St. Anthony 27-21.

Key facts: Fridley is on a four-game winning streak. North has won five in a row and has held opponents scoreless in the past three games.

Last season: Fridley went 7-3 and lost 43-42 to Chisago Lakes in the Class 4A Section 4 final. North went 8-1, losing to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 21-20 in the Class 2A Section 4 semifinals.

The Prep Spotlight games are produced by Neighborhood Sports Network. The stream, linked to here, will be live at 6 p.m. Friday at startribune.com/sports.