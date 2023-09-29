Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Prep Spotlight, a series of high school football games streamed for free at startribune.com, this week features two undefeated outstate teams, Alexandria and Brainerd, meeting at Brainerd and kicking off at 7 p.m. Friday.

Here's a look at the details:

Records: Each is 4-0. Brainerd is ranked fourth in Class 5A, Alexandria sixth.

Key players: Alexandria's Chase Thompson has passed for eight touchdowns, four to Evan Kludt. Brainerd's Sean Holbrook averages 130 rushing yards per game; he put up 247 against Moorhead last week. Brainerd quarterback Eli Hoelz has thrown nine touchdown passes.

Last season: Brainerd went 5-4 and lost to Stillwater in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. Alexandria went 4-6 and lost to Moorhead in the Class 5A Section 8 final.

The Prep Spotlight games are produced by Neighborhood Sports Network. The stream, linked to here, will be live at 7 p.m. Friday at startribune.com/sports.